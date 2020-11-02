Charleston's Calhoun statue base removal to begin; archeologist awaits word on time capsule

A demolition crew from North Charleston will begin a dayslong, meticulous removal of the John C. Calhoun monument's base on Monday. Workers also may retrieve a time capsule hidden inside, if one exists.

An archeologist is on standby to safely remove and analyze such a time capsule.

The city hired North Charleston-based Demolition Environmental Co. to raze the massive granite-and-concrete base at Charleston’s Marion Square, the last piece of the monthslong dismantling of the controversial statue.

Calhoun, a congressman and vice president who died years before Southern states launched the Confederacy, is remembered as a fierce defender of slavery and, to some, a representation of the city’s dark past as a hub of the slave trade.

City officials don’t know exactly where the capsule is because there aren’t any construction documents of the monument — but they have a good idea where it might be.

It’s believed to be in the northwest corner of the lower base of the monument, according to City Parks and Capital Projects Director Jason Kronsberg.

A Nov. 26, 1934, article in the Charleston News and Courier, The Post and Courier's predecessor, describes what may be inside the monument: “A cannonball recovered from the harbor which was supposed to have been used in the battle of Fort Moultrie; a case containing a banner which was carried by seamen in Calhoun’s funeral procession, the banner bearing the words ‘The children of old ocean mourn him’; $100 in Continental money; a lock of Calhoun’s hair; Calhoun’s last speech; and various lists of national and state officers and organization members.”

It’s unclear what kind of machinery DECO will use to avoid damaging the time capsule.

On the fifth anniversary of the Emanuel AME shooting in mid-June, Mayor John Tecklenburg and nearly all City Council members announced plans for the statue’s removal.

For weeks leading up to the announcement, protests and a riot flared in the city.

It took a crew 17 hours on June 23 to remove the 12-foot figure of Calhoun that stood atop a towering column over 100 feet in the air. The statue was affixed with epoxy and a metal pole to the base.

The statue is being stored by the city at an undisclosed location.

Officials initially planned to have it displayed at a museum, but so far there have been no takers.

At least one City Council member who initially supported the statue’s removal said he regrets the vote because Calhoun’s likeness is not being displayed. Councilman Harry Griffin said on social media he was “ashamed” that he supported its removal because he felt he was misled.

Just over a month after the statue was removed, a crew pulled down the massive granite column that perched Calhoun’s likeness 124 feet above the city. The column’s removal was delayed a day because of lightning strikes in the distance.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.