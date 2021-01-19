Charleston's Addlestone Hebrew Academy thrives in face of COVID-19 and anti-Semitism

This year has been marked by a deadly pandemic and by continued concerns over a global increase in acts of violence against Jews.

Addlestone Hebrew Academy, Charleston's only Jewish day school, has worked to thrive while combating both.

Head of School Rabbi Elisha Paul sums things up with the Hebrew statement "gam zeh ya'avor," which means "this, too, shall pass."

"COVID magnifies everything," he said. "But it's important to be able to take a step back. As we respond with one eye on the present, make sure we’re not consumed by it."

The academy, which has 110 students and 40 employees, returned to campus in the fall rather smoothly amid the pandemic, school officials said.

The school developed a plan over the summer that was vetted by health experts to safely accommodate students and faculty. School officials have also been in regular consultation with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, Paul said.

The school's plan included testing staff for the virus and bringing grade levels back to campus in stages to monitor safe, in-person learning. Preschool students weren't required to wear masks, while older children did while indoors. Parents are required to take basic health assessments for children upon arrival. Additionally, lunch is brought to students in their rooms, and transitions between classes were minimized, Paul said.

The academy had two families this year with cases of COVID-19 contracted away from school. This impacted in-person learning after Thanksgiving, Paul said. Class cohorts of the students who tested positive were instructed to learn from home for a week out of precaution. Those students tested negative for COVID-19 and those classes resumed in person, Paul said.

"That was a good demonstration of our precautions and COVID plan working as designed," Paul said.

In March, the school ensured all students had an iPad, said Assistant Head of School Nancy Peeples.

This ensured that all students could opt to learn from home.

“It’s making the best of a bad situation,” said Peeples, who was recently recognized by the South Carolina Independent Schools Association "for making the largest impact on her school in the state of South Carolina."

Teachers can also provide instruction virtually. To provide further assistance, a rotating substitute was hired to fill in for teachers who had to stay home out of health concerns.

“That's been a big help," Paul said. “We can have a teacher not miss a beat.”

Also, students remain in cohort groups. If a youth tests positive, only those who have come in direct contact are sent home to quarantine.

The school's small population will enable Addlestone to offer testing to all of its students before classes resume after winter break. A physician whose child attends the day school will provide COVID-19 testing outside at the West Ashley campus the day before school reopens.

"It says, 'we’re all in this together,' " Paul said.

In addition to battling the health crisis, the Hebrew academy has been working to educate youths on how to respond to increased violence against people of the faith.

Anti-Semitic incidents in recent years included men who killed Jews in a Pittsburgh synagogue, in a Jersey City, N.J., kosher deli, and wounded several in a rabbi's home in New York.

Addlestone will work with the Saul Alexander Foundation, the College of Charleston Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program and the Charleston Jewish Community Center in a film festival on Jan. 31. The groups will premiere a video that documents a 2019 Yom Kippur shooting in Germany.

After the video, experts will discuss global responses to hate and ways to move forward.

The academy is partnering with Mason Preparatory School to introduce a curriculum at area private schools that will teach Martin Luther King Jr.'s approach of using nonviolence as a response to violence.

"If you respond to violence with violence, you’re modeling the behavior you want to combat," Paul said.

There's been a focus on giving back to the community, as well. During the holiday season, Addlestone took up blankets, clothes and other items to give to a local homeless shelter. Members of the Jewish community also volunteered on Christmas so its Christian neighbors could spend time with family and friends.