Charleston's 350 years old, but most of the city's growth happened during the last 50

Despite an outsize role in American history and an 18th-century reputation as an opulent metropolis, the city of Charleston was less than 4 miles long from tip to tail for its first three centuries.

Charleston celebrates its 350th anniversary this year as the most populous city in South Carolina, with boundaries that extend across 140 square miles; east to the Francis Marion National Forest in Berkeley County, west past the historic plantations on S.C. Highway 61, and southwest across Johns Island to Bohicket Creek.

Charleston was one of the largest cities on the Atlantic Coast in the 1700s — right up there with Boston, New York and Philadelphia — despite consisting of only the tip of the peninsula below Calhoun Street, which was called Boundary Street at the time.

Today, there are subdivisions in Charleston that cover more acreage than the entire city once did. The city's boundaries didn’t extend beyond the peninsula until the 1960s, but once Charleston started growing, it grew exponentially.

Sails on the horizon

The historic Charleston peninsula is what tourists come to see, with its cobblestone alleys and well-preserved architecture. It's where most enslaved African Americans first landed in the U.S. It was occupied by the British during the Revolutionary War, and from its harbor the Civil War began.

These days, cruise ships carrying more than 2,000 guests regularly visit, but it was a lone sailing ship with about 150 passengers that established Charles Town in 1670. That first ship brought colonists, servants and slaves by way of Barbados, where sugar cane farming with enslaved and indentured labor had made English colonists wealthy.

"Because they constituted the majority of the white population for the first two decades of settlement, the Barbadians set their cultural stamp on the South Carolina society that would evolve during the colonial period," wrote Walter Edgar in "South Carolina: A History."

Barbados is where the "Charleston single" house design originated, according to Jacob Lindsey, Charleston's director of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability.

“We’re really the only place in the world where that still exists," he said.

Barbados is also where most Charleston area parishes got their names, such as St. Andrews, according to Edgar.

Splendor, lust and opulence

Once established, the city's population quickly grew, clustered on the tip of the Charleston peninsula where the port was the engine of commerce, serving the farms and plantations well beyond the peninsula. It was a city known for religious tolerance and for the wealth of its moneyed class.

“The splendor, lust, and opulence there has grown almost to the limit," German Lutheran Rev. Johann Martin Bolzius wrote in 1750.

In a passage that modern-day Charleston residents would find relatable, Bolzius also wrote: "House rent is excessively dear in Charlestown."

Charleston's city boundaries did not grow until the 1800s, and that was not unusual among America’s first port cities. Until the 1800s, New York City was limited to the island of Manhattan and Philadelphia was only 2 square miles — smaller than Charleston, which was 3 square miles.

By 1898 New York City had grown to its present-day size, and Philadelphia in 1854 grew from 2 square miles to nearly 130. Charleston expanded its boundaries in 1849, but only to the extent that the city limits were moved up the peninsula from Boundary Street (Calhoun Street) to Mount Pleasant Street.

That change roughly tripled the size of the city of Charleston, to almost 9 square miles. And the city did not grow its incorporated boundaries again until the 1960s, even as the surrounding Charleston area grew and developed.

“Even when Mayor Riley took office (in 1975), it was pretty much the peninsula and a little bit of West Ashley," Lindsey said.

Westward Ho!

The city's first annexations beyond the peninsula, into West Ashley, came during the administration of Mayor J. Palmer Gaillard Jr., who took office in 1960. The number of people living on the peninsula had been falling from a peak of 71,275 in 1940, and would decline to 46,755 by 1970.

The peninsula’s shrinking population echoed what many U.S. cities experienced during the baby boom after World War II — a decades-long population shift to the suburbs that accelerated after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled school segregation unconstitutional in 1954.

The peninsula’s white population dropped sharply in the 1950s, a trend that continued through the 1970s, while the African American population remained steady. The shrinking city responded by following the population to the suburbs, first annexing parts of West Ashley and about 10,000 people living there.

"It's the best thing that ever happened to the city of Charleston," Gaillard said in 2005, 30 years after leaving office. "I annexed territory every year I was mayor."

The West Ashley annexations were challenged by the St. Andrews Public Service District, leading to an important state Supreme Court ruling in Charleston's favor. Later, that ruling and others would help clear the way for Charleston to annex the properties that would become Citadel Mall, and the tax revenues the mall would generate.

As Charleston celebrates its 350th anniversary, the peninsula is now home to only about a quarter of its residents and a small fraction of its land mass.

The peninsular population hit a low of 34,636 in 2010, but has been rebounding since. City officials expect that the 2020 Census will record about 40,000 residents on the peninsula.

That's part of another large demographic shift underway in Charleston.

During the past 100 years, the city had a majority-white population from 1920 into the 1950s, a majority-Black population on the peninsula from 1960 to 2000, and a majority-white population on the peninsula in the years that have followed. In Charleston, as in other U.S. cities, a renewed enthusiasm for urban living has caused rents and home prices to soar.

Over the river

One key to Charleston's expansion was the combination of South Carolina's complex annexation laws and the city's skilled legal team, which took multiple annexation disputes to the state Supreme Court. Charleston's challenges prevented the town of James Island's first three attempts to incorporate, allowing Charleston to annex more of the island each time before James Island succeeded in becoming a town on the fourth try.

A mastery of annexation law also allowed Charleston to outfox North Charleston and Mount Pleasant, winning the race to annex Daniel Island after it became clear that Interstate 526 would open that part of Berkeley County for development. Never mind that to get from the Charleston peninsula to Daniel Island, one must drive through either North Charleston or Mount Pleasant; it's the river that made annexation possible.

Towns and cities can only annex properties adjacent to those already incorporated — by agreement with the property owner, or agreement of most property owners involved — but roads and rivers don't count. That's how Charleston was able to grow into West Ashley under Gaillard, and that was just the start.

“Mayor (Joe) Riley just took that to another level with James Island, Johns Island and Daniel Island," said Frances Cantwell, an attorney who defended Charleston annexations in court repeatedly, fought James Island's incorporations, and worked on the annexation of Daniel Island.

The city’s age of territorial expansion began when Charleston crossed the Ashley River in the 1960s, and peaked in the 1990s when the city annexed more than 64 square miles of land on Daniel Island and the Cainhoy Peninsula, in Berkeley County.

It was a huge, strategic move that more than doubled Charleston's size. The city worked on the annexation plan secretively, using state laws to their fullest to claim a huge land mass controlled by the Harry Frank Guggenheim Foundation, initially without its consent.

“I remember that I went up to Berkeley County to get the maps, because I was probably the least-known person (employed by the city), and I gave them a fake name for the receipt," Cantwell said.

The key to annexing Daniel Island was that, because the land was used primarily for agriculture and hunting at the time, its assessed value was very low. That's important because South Carolina municipalities can annex multiple properties together if 75 percent of the owners involved, representing 75 percent of the assessed property value, agree.

So, Charleston found cooperative property owners adjacent to Daniel Island whose lands were assessed at high values. That allowed the city to launch the annexation of all of the land — a move the city made one night between Christmas and New Year's Eve in 1990.

“North Charleston was upset, Mount Pleasant was upset, Berkeley County was upset and the Guggenheims were upset," Cantwell said. “At the end of the day, they ended up coming into the city voluntarily."

Through the woods

Eventually, Charleston's annexations reached the Francis Marion National Forest along S.C. Highway 41, and the undeveloped timber tracts of far West Ashley. In both cases, plans for large planned communities followed — 4,500-home Long Savannah, west of Bees Ferry Road, and 9,000-home Cainhoy Plantation above Daniel Island.

At the same time, the city fought to establish the Urban Growth Boundary, a line meant to mark the end of the city's development.

That boundary line, which is respected by Charleston County and the Charleston Water System, is the city’s vision of where urban-style development should end. It’s particularly important on Johns Island, which is mostly outside the city limits.

However, the Urban Growth Boundary hasn't prevented other municipalities and counties from pursuing growth on the other side of the line, particularly in the vast stretches of former timberland that extend from West Ashley to the Edisto River.

Charleston's neighbors — North Charleston, which did not exist until 1972, and Mount Pleasant, which had only 6,879 residents in 1970 — have also grown exponentially by expanding their boundaries through annexation. Charleston, North Charleston and Mount Pleasant are now South Carolina's first-, third- and fourth-largest cities, with a combined population of about 350,000.

North Charleston has used the same rivers-don't-count rule that Charleston relied upon for years to annex across the Ashley River and claim land beyond West Ashley for development. Charleston and North Charleston are currently in litigation over several annexations in that area in a modern-day border dispute.

Spreading out

Density has been a regular point of contention as the city has grown and changed, with city planners extolling the benefits of lively and walkable urban spaces, and opponents decrying multistory apartment buildings. Mostly simply, density is about the number of people who live in a particular area, such as the Charleston peninsula.

Behind the arguments about density sits the fact that the Charleston peninsula had more residents in 1850 than it did in 2010. In 1940 the peninsula's population was more than twice the number recorded in the 2010 census.

“The city was a bustling urban place," Lindsey said. "It was full of life and full of people and not so full of cars."

More density is the future, for the growth of Charleston. That, and the ongoing annexation of unincorporated properties that sit within the city's larger footprint.

Looking ahead, Charleston officials have said repeatedly, during the current and former administrations, that the city has no intention of expanding its boundaries beyond where they now stand.

“The city’s outward expansion has ceased,” Lindsey said. “The Urban Growth Boundary is in place and will remain there for the indefinite future.”

That means Charleston's growth in the decades ahead will come primarily in three ways. They are:

The construction of already-approved homes in subdivisions including Cainhoy Plantation and Long Savannah. Just those two developments could add about 33,000 residents to the city's population in the coming decades.

Annexation of "doughnut hole" properties, particularly in West Ashley. About 27,000 West Ashley residents live in unincorporated Charleston County, surrounded by the city of Charleston but served by the St. Andrews Public Service District. Charleston has for years been annexing West Ashley properties that touch properties in the city, one at a time, when owners petition to join Charleston.

Density and redevelopment. This is most evident on the Charleston peninsula, where multistory apartment complexes have been rising along Meeting Street and Morrison Drive, creating homes for thousands of people.

The next 150,000

Long ago, when Colonial-era coastal cities were small and compact places ringed by farms and fields, Charleston and Philadelphia were each no larger than 3 square miles. Today, Philadelphia is more than 130 square miles and Charleston is nearly 140 — both far larger, but still nearly the same size.

It's the mostly single-family-home suburban nature of today's Charleston, and the urban nature of Philadelphia, that makes Charleston a city of fewer than 150,000, while Philadelphia is home to 1.58 million.

South Carolina's population, and Charleston's, have soared during the past 50 years. The state's population has doubled, and much of that growth has been concentrated in coastal areas.

One result is that, in mid-2016, Charleston overtook Columbia to reclaim its title as the largest city in the state. As in the city's Colonial days, most of the population growth came from people moving to the area — although in Charleston's early days, many residents were moved to the area involuntarily, in chains.

Residential real estate development, such as Daniel Island and the large subdivisions in West Ashley, has accommodated much of the recent growth, and Lindsey said that's nothing new.

“One of the stories that is often forgotten is that much of downtown Charleston’s growth was a series of speculative real estate developments," he said.

In just the past decade, Charleston's population has grown by nearly 30,000. If that growth rate continues, the city could be home to more than 300,000 when its 400th anniversary arrives in 2070.