Charleston's 155th Emancipation Day parade goes virtual in pandemic, upholds long tradition

Friday heralds the beginning of a new year, but for many in Charleston, the day holds another special meaning — the anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln's 1863 Emancipation Proclamation to free enslaved people in the Confederacy.

Since 1866, the city of Charleston has celebrated Emancipation Day on Jan. 1. Historians believe it's the longest continuous celebration of the anniversary in the country, rounding out 155 years on Friday.

This year, it's turning virtual.

The celebration, organized by the Charleston Emancipation Proclamation Association, usually consists of a parade and a church service. In past years, people have gathered to march through downtown Charleston, often ending up at Emanuel AME Church on Calhoun Street.

In over a century and a half, the parade has never faced a challenge quite like the coronavirus pandemic, said Robert Crawford, the association's vice president.

He's been involved with Emancipation Day celebrations for over 40 years. Crawford doesn't remember ever having to change plans like this.

Historians say that during World War II, street parades were suspended but that some kind of celebration has happened every year.

For the virtual celebration, Crawford has put together a presentation that will look back at past parades, celebrating the tradition's long history and the people who worked hard to continue it. After that, a virtual worship service will be held at Charity Missionary Baptist Church by the Rev. Nelson B. Rivers III.

Crawford said association members began discussing how they'd adapt the parade to the coronavirus pandemic back in November, holding discussions with city officials.

"We all wanted to be safe," he said, especially since they have many older members who would be more vulnerable if a parade was held in person.

Crawford said he loves parades and remembers marching in the Emancipation Day parade as a band member when he was younger. It's a way of bringing the city together and celebrating Charleston's growth, he said.

"We've done good, and I'm proud to be a part of it," Crawford said. He said he believes the event will only grow bigger in coming years and hopes that national celebrations of Emancipation Day will increase as well.

The virtual parade and service begin at noon and can be viewed at chsepa.wordpress.com.