Moncks Corner police have arrested and charged an employee the YMCA of Greater Charleston in connection with an alleged sexual assault.
Frederick George Brown, a 47-year-old Moncks Corner man, faces one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, police stated.
According to the police account, the woman was living at the same residence as Brown when he "forcibly had non-consensual intercourse with her."
The most recent rape happened on Aug. 16, police stated.
"The victim states that he has forced her to have sexual relations with her several times previously," police stated.
Detectives also discovered that Brown has a lengthy criminal record.
He was serving as sports director and the finance officer for the YMCA, police stated.
According to an incident report, the woman told officers that she moved into the residence with Brown in December 2017.
Brown allegedly threatened to have the woman evicted unless she had sex with him, the report stated.
If convicted as charged, Brown faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.