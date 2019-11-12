Crews with Charleston's water utility were unable to patch a water main break downtown on Monday and now the work will continue on Wednesday.

Mike Saia, of Charleston Water System, said that a corroded line running along the side of southbound Lockwood Drive was patched twice already, but workers haven't found what they believe is the final leak, near the city marina.

The southbound Lockwood Drive exit off of the James Island connector was reopened for Tuesday traffic. When work begins again with a contractor on Wednesday, part of the exit's merge lane will be closed but traffic should otherwise be unaffected.

"The scope of work was beyond what our crews typically handle," Saia said, thus the need to call in an outside work crew.

He added the utility's priority is to keep traffic flowing through the interchange.

Meanwhile, the Charleston Yacht Club remains out of water. It's the only customer affected by the break.

"The office is open, I'm here, but the bar can't open (at 5 p.m.) because we don't have facilities," said Debbie Collins, the club's office manager. "We are closed until they get us fixed."

There's no estimate for when the repair work will be done, Saia said.

In all, four leaks sprang in Charleston drinking water mains on Monday: three on Lockwood and one near the intersection of Broad Street and Ashley Avenue. The break near Broad was fixed by 11 p.m. that day, Saia said.

The utility maintains more than 1,800 miles of waterlines and has between 125 and 150 line breaks a year, he said. Ductile iron is the material of choice for CWS waterlines, but it can be prone to corrosion in areas with saltwater intrusion, if not protected with a plastic barrier.

Corrosion appears to have played a part in the Lockwood breaks. Utility workers haven't routed new pipe around the damaged 250-foot stretch, Saia said, in part, because they haven't yet found a strong enough section of existing line to hook onto.