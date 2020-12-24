Charleston woman raises more than $85,000 in a day for MUSC patients and families

When Claire O’Bryan of Charleston set out to raise money for children and families at the Medical University of South Carolina, she had no clue donations would surpass $85,000.

But they did, quickly.

After a post on Instagram, O’Bryan raised over $65,000 in a day through the Venmo digital wallet app. One generous donor agreed to match $20,000.

The money will help those in need at MUSC through gift cards, meals and palliative care services, among other things.

O’Bryan said she worked in cancer care at the hospital for almost 10 years and remembers seeing the financial hardships for families with sick loved ones. Although she’s seen several posts of people seeking toy donations for sick children, she knew the financial support was needed even more.

“I just had this feeling of 'these people need help right now,'” O’Bryan said. “When your child is in the hospital, you want them to get a toy at Christmas. But really, your mind is thinking. 'You know, I haven’t worked in two weeks.'”

Through the money raised, families at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital will have access to gas cards and gift cards to places like Publix and Uber Eats. O’Bryan is also working with MUSC so some funds can support palliative care and other services.

The palliative care team at the hospital can help with funeral expenses and provide keepsakes for families after a pediatric patient has died.

Some of the money will also help provide meals in January for residents at the Ronald McDonald House in Charleston. The charity organization provides housing for families who must travel for their children’s complex medical needs.

Before COVID-19, volunteers would go to the house and prepare donated food for the families each night. But they are no longer able to do that. So, O’Bryan said she will work with a few local restaurants to provide each meal in January.

About 25 people are in the house each night. So more than 700 meals will be provided because of O’Bryan’s fundraiser.

Rachel Morrison, marketing director for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston, said it is a relief to have someone sign up to provide an entire month of meals, given the fact that volunteers can't come in the house. She said the Charleston community in itself has been an unbelievable help to the organization during the pandemic.

“You know, they’ve supported us, and we’ve never had to close our doors,” Morrison said. “We can’t wait to have the volunteers back in the house. But until we can safely do so, we’re relying on the generous donations from the community to make sure that our families have everything that they need.”

O’Bryan said she will keep her fundraiser going. She has thought about doing quarterly fundraisers because families are experiencing the hardships year-round.

Those who are interested can send donations to O’Bryan on Venmo by using @Claire-Obryan.