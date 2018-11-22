She’s making about 20 of them each night, using red felt, beads and safety pins. Then she distributes them to schools and stores, nonprofits and the local posts of Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Julie Bowling, a former teacher with the Colleton County public schools who lives in the Hampton Park area, said the poppy-making is part of her effort to honor veterans.
“I’m hopping on the pink ribbon bandwagon,” she said, referring to the symbol of solidarity for breast cancer victims. Bowling is hoping to make November “Red Poppy Month.”
“November is the most American month,” she said. “It’s when we vote, when we give thanks, when we honor our veterans. November just seems perfect.”
It seems that some in the community agree. Berlin’s clothing shop on King and Broad streets has pinned poppies to the lapels of its employees. M. Dumas & Sons on King Street has put poppies in the display window. Bowling also provided poppies to Pauline Books and Media, a Catholic shop on King Street, and to The Citadel via a local VFW post.
Poppies became the flower of choice for war commemorations thanks to a World War I poem called “In Flanders Fields” by Canadian physician Lt.-Col. John McCrae. He was moved to write the famous poem on May 3, 1915, after the funeral of his friend Alexis Helmer, who had been killed in the Second Battle of Ypres.
“In Flanders fields the poppies blow / Between the crosses, row on row, / That mark our place; and in the sky / The larks, still bravely singing, fly. / Scarce heard amid the guns below.”
McCrae was struck by how quickly the poppies sprang up between the gravestones, turning the landscape bright red.
The poem soon was published in the magazine Punch, and two women — Anna E. Guerin of France and Moina Michael of Georgia — seized on the poppy as a symbol of memorial tribute, selling artificial ones to help orphans and others impacted by the devastation of the Great War.
The first sale of poppies in the U.S. was in 1920, according to the Veteran’s Administration. The flower already was well-known in Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand as the “Flower of Remembrance.”
On Nov. 11, Veteran's Day, Grace Church Cathedral distributed red poppies made of fabric to worshipers in conjunction with a special musical program that paid tribute to veterans, an effort spearheaded by its music director Nigel Potts, who hails from New Zealand.
Tim Taylor, director of Tri-County Veterans Support Network, said the poppy project has the potential to help him achieve his goals.
Bowling has attended Veterans Support Network meetings for years and came up with the poppy idea a while ago. Now, Taylor said, it seems to be gaining traction.
“The biggest problems veterans face is connecting to the right resources at the right time,” he said. So the primary focus of the network is fostering collaboration among service providers and connecting veterans in need with those organizations and agencies.
Besides their aesthetic qualities and historical relevance, the poppies raise awareness about veteran issues, Taylor said. What’s more, their distribution can generate needed income.
“For me, the attraction is that there’s an element of fundraising to help with emergency relief.”
Among the groups Bowling hopes to support at SCServes and The Fisher House.
The Citadel has partnered with the local VFW each year to honor veterans, according to Leah Schonfeld, Director of Human Resources. This year, the VFW Post 445 received a donation from The Citadel and, in turn, delivered poppies furnished by Bowling to the school. The flowers were placed in the library and in various offices.
"Many employees across campus will wear these throughout the month of November," Schonfeld said.
Bowling said she felt compelled to do something visible for American war veterans, and now she’s hoping to get schools, churches and businesses involved in her effort to refashion November as Red Poppy Month. She seeks no personal gain, other than the satisfaction that arises from doing good deeds.
“I don’t want to deal with money,” Bowling said. “I guess I just want to push an idea more than anything. I would love to get people to help me, I would love to see this on a national level.”