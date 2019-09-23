A Charleston woman is accused of following a Dorchester County school bus after a traffic incident and pointing a gun at the driver, authorities said.

The school bus driver unknowingly hit the woman's car Thursday as she changed lanes while the bus was pulling onto Ashley Phosphate Road, according to an incident report from the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office.

The bus driver told deputies she noticed a car following her, and when the bus stopped to drop off two children on Peppertree Lane, the woman ran to the bus. While trying to enter the bus, the woman was banging on the door with a handgun, the report said.

The bus driver drove away and the woman continued to follow her.

Brendysha Christian Liner, 25, of Dunlap Street, has been charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, disturbing schools and carrying a weapon onto school property. She has been released on $55,000 bail.