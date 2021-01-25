Charleston will spend $200K to house homeless in historic district hotel

The city of Charleston has made a $200,000 deal to use federal funding to house homeless people in a historic district hotel on Meeting Street for use by individuals and families with children as they transition to rental housing.

The arrangement with the Days Inn property is financed by last summer's COVID-19 relief legislation and will help people who need shelter temporarily.

The number of people who need such help has been soaring due to pandemic-related unemployment and other factors.

“Normally, we would get calls maybe twice a week," said Clara Fuqua, director of workforce development at Florence Crittenton Programs of South Carolina. "We are getting calls eight or nine times a day.”

The nonprofit group helps homeless young mothers and is one of Charleston's partners in the effort to help homeless people get into housing.

Fuqua said they have been getting calls from families living in cars or under bridges.

“We do case management, help them find a job if they don’t have a job, help with day care," Fuqua said.

The plunge in tourism due to the pandemic, which has left many hotel rooms empty, made it possible for the city to find a deal on the Charleston peninsula at the Days Inn by Wyndham Charleston Historic District, on Meeting Street south of Market Street.

“A number of our hotels are struggling, and the need for individuals transitioning from homelessness to housing is even more prevalent during the pandemic," said Geona Johnson, director of Charleston's Department of Housing and Community Development.

“We were excited when Days Inn came to the table because they are close to everything," she said.

The $200,000 deal, at a rate of $54 a day, is enough to pay several thousands of room-nights. Groups, including Florence Crittenton, One80 Place, Origin SC, and the Navigation Center, will screen clients and provide case management.

The arrangement will run for all of the calendar year 2021.

Johnson said agencies started using the hotel's services several months ago, and the new agreement formalizes the city's commitment through 2021.

Some people who need temporary shelter have been waiting for state and federal benefits to come through, such as unemployment checks or COVID-19 relief checks that have been delayed for various reasons.

“Most of them, not all of them, work and are waiting on some level of assistance that was due to them," said Johnson.

For single mothers, child care has also been a big issue during the pandemic, said Fuqua.

“It’s out there, but you have to look for it, and it has to be convenient for the mother if they don’t have a car," she said.

That can mean helping a young mother out of homelessness requires not only a job and an apartment she can afford, but one that's within walking distance of child care and public transportation.

“I placed someone who was in the (Days Inn) hotel in an apartment at Pinecrest," Fuqua offered as an example. "That’s on Rivers Avenue; there’s a bus line there and a day care, walking distance from the apartments.”

The federal funds the city is using are from a portion of the CARES Act set aside for community development. Johnson said the city also used some of those funds for awards to nonprofit groups that help people with rent.

"We don't want to have renters turning into homeless people," she said.