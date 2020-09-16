You are the owner of this article.
Charleston will see king tides and rain Wednesday and Thursday, raising flooding risk

Flooding Tuesday01.jpg
Flooding is seen along Hagood as tide levels in the Charleston Harbor have reached 8.06 feet on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

 Andrew J. Whitaker

Abnormally high tides and incoming rain could cause flooding Wednesday evening in the Lowcountry, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service. 

A high tide of 7.7 feet is forecast at 8 p.m., putting water levels in moderate flood stage and raising the likelihood of some road closures. "The condition will be exacerbated" if rain arrives around that time, according to a Wednesday morning forecast discussion. 

Jonathan Lamb, a meteorologist with the Weather Service in Charleston, said some rain will arrive this evening but there aren't "strong indications of a particularly widespread heavy rainfall." The Lowcountry sees some of its worst flooding events when rain is stopped from draining by an elevated tide. 

The astronomical cycle of a new moon on Thursday and a moon in perigee (or at its closest point to Earth) on Friday is pushing water levels in Charleston Harbor higher. It's common for these "king tides" to arrive in the Southeast in autumn because of the lunar cycle. 

Already, Charleston saw a tide at 8.06 feet on Tuesday night, the first time this year that the tidal gauge in Charleston Harbor has reached major flooding category. Water inundated low-lying areas downtown like Lockwood Drive, and crept onto the backside of the Isle of Palms, covering roadways there. But the peak tide arrived around 7:30, missing the evening commute. 

Lamb said weather watchers sent in relatively few reports on Tuesday night, but that may have been because it was becoming dark when the worst of the tidal inundation hit. 

On Thursday, rains from Hurricane Sally will arrive across the area, dropping an estimated one to two inches of rain through the evening. The slow-moving storm was poised to cause catastrophic rainfall flooding for the Gulf coasts of Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. 

It will be moving faster, with less time to dump water, as a tropical depression by the time it crosses the Palmetto State. Sally could still make a mess around Thursday's larger high tide, however, forecast at 7.7 feet around 9 p.m.

Reach Chloe Johnson at 843-735-9985. Follow her on Twitter @_ChloeAJ.



