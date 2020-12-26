You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Charleston will re-open warming center as temperatures are expected to dip below freezing

getting out sheets.jpg
Buy Now

Nick Collins, a supervisor with the City of Charleston, takes out bed sheets to put on cots in a warming center at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center on Monday, November 30, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

Overnight temperatures in Charleston are expected to dip below freezing again. The city will re-open its warming center Saturday wvening for those experiencing homelessness. 

The warming center will be at Arthur W. Christopher Community Center located at 265 Fishburne St. It will be open from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Guests must check-in by 11 p.m.

The center can hold 80 people and guests will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival. All guests must wear masks inside the center.

Cots, bedding and meals will be provided.

Charleston Area Regional Transit Authority will provide free transportation to the warming center. Riders should let drivers know they would like to go to the warming center. The last pickup from Mary Street will be at 9 p.m.

Reach Matt Rasnic at 843-735-9726 or follow him on Twitter @Matt_Rasnic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News