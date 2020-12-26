Charleston will re-open warming center as temperatures are expected to dip below freezing

Overnight temperatures in Charleston are expected to dip below freezing again. The city will re-open its warming center Saturday wvening for those experiencing homelessness.
The warming center will be at Arthur W. Christopher Community Center located at 265 Fishburne St. It will be open from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Guests must check-in by 11 p.m.
The center can hold 80 people and guests will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival. All guests must wear masks inside the center.
Cots, bedding and meals will be provided.
Charleston Area Regional Transit Authority will provide free transportation to the warming center. Riders should let drivers know they would like to go to the warming center. The last pickup from Mary Street will be at 9 p.m.