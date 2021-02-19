Charleston widow begs Bridgeview neighbors for help finding husband's killer

A Charleston woman joined police to beg her neighbors to help find the gunman who shot her husband in his bed just weeks ago.

At 58 years old, Wayne Alan Wade knew he didn't have long to live. A critical diagnosis had led his family to carefully plan out how they'd spend their final months with him, Charleston police Sgt. Paul Krasowski said.

"They were robbed of that time," Krasowski said.

Nothing seemed amiss when Wade lay down in bed Jan. 17 to spend a Sunday evening watching football, according to his wife Beatrice Coakley. When she heard a series of pops from outside their window, she assumed neighbor children were playing with fireworks.

"And then I heard him, saying 'Bea, Bea, help me,'" Coakley said in a Feb. 19 news conference at the Charleston Police Department headquarters. "I tried to help him up, but I couldn't do it. … then I saw I was covered in blood."

A stray bullet had pierced a window in the couple's Bridgeview Village apartment on Romney Street, slicing into Wade's neck and knocking him to the ground.

Coakely ran outside to get help, and first responders rushed her husband to the hospital. Paralyzed by the bullet from the shoulders down, he lived for over two more weeks before dying of complications from the wound on Feb. 2, Krasowski said.

Another bullet grazed the head of a woman who'd been smoking a cigarette on a balcony, police said. She's since recovered, but Police Chief Luther Reynolds said "a matter of centimeters" prevented her from becoming the second innocent victim of the shooting.

"Wayne was in the comfort of his own home, or at least he should've been," Reynolds said. "We are asking you to step up and be Wayne's voice."

Wade's shooting was the latest in a string of violence at Bridgeview Village, a low-income subsidized complex of 26 buildings and 300 apartments.

On Dec. 29, a rookie Charleston police officer was shot while responding to a domestic violence call at the complex in the early morning hours. His ballistic vest protected him from serious injury. The suspect was shot and killed by police.

In March 2020, police charged a man with murder and firearm possession after authorities said he shot a woman and set fire to her apartment at Bridgeview.

In fact, criminal violence dates back to the early 2000s.

In 2006, a woman attacked a Bridgeview resident and her three young children with a bucket of a corrosive lye mixture, causing chemical burns on a 4-year-old girl’s face. The woman was sentenced in 2009.

in 2008, a group of men wearing ski masks sprayed an apartment with gunfire, wounding a 3-year-old girl and several young men. In 2009, a man was shot dead there.

Then, in 2010 and 2012, following homicides in the complex, city police barricaded the entrances and created checkpoints there.

Later, a 26-year-old man was robbed and shot four times, but survived, in 2018.

Without suspect descriptions or DNA evidence, police said they're looking for any kind of lead in the January shooting: a description of the shooter's vehicle, a tip about who they were targeting, or news about where they fled.

"I just want justice for him," Coakley said before sinking into a chair next to her late husband's portrait. "Please."