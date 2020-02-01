Tucked off Fishburne Street is Stephan Reyka's home on Larnes Street.

Reyka and his girlfriend — both nurses at the Medical University of South Carolina — have slowly worked to renovate their home, with a new addition on the back nearing completion. To top off all the work they've done, the couple wants to replace their roof.

But city staff told them they can't replace their roof with an affordable option. Instead, they have been instructed to patch it when they see water damage inside.

The historic, hand-crimped roof on their freedman's cottage is leaking. Replacing it with a historically accurate one, they've been told by roofing contractors, would leave them in the same situation they're in now: battling rust, moisture and mold in the attic, water damage, and wood rot to the ceiling.

To Reyka, city staff are digging in their heels over an area of Charleston that doesn't share the historic significance of homes south of Broad. He said he's seen others in his neighborhood remove their old roofs and put in new, shingled ones on instead.

Reyka hasn't formally applied to demolish his roof, city staff said Friday, and all discussions he's had so far have been preliminary. The city's Board of Architectural Review office and volunteer board have jurisdiction, though, and city staff said plenty of other homeowners with roofs over 50 years old comply. The volunteer board is charged with protecting the historical character and preservation.

Reyka said he received initial, verbal approval to demolish and replace the roof with steel and a ridge vent on top, but later, that approval was rescinded. After consulting with his roofing contractor, he learned hand-crimped metal would crack and void the manufacturers warranty. He'd be in the same situation he now faces, leaking roof and all.

When he explained this to a city staffer who visited the home, Reyka said the staffer shrugged her shoulders.

"I handed her a cut piece of the metal roof to show the significance of the rust and deterioration," Reyka said. "She argued the rust was paint."

He emailed the mayor at the end of December, citing his issues with the way city staff interacted with him.

"We are not requesting to replace our metal roof with shingles," Reyka said in that email. "We are requesting permission to replace it with a beautiful, brand new, historically accurate metal roof which will look almost identical to the existing one. The only difference being the new roof will function as a roof should, will not leak, and will keep my family dry and healthy."

Reyka said he has not heard back from Mayor John Tecklenburg. City spokesman Jack O'Toole said the email was forwarded to City Planner Jacob Lindsey to address.

Lindsey defended his staff. He said they have gone "above and beyond the call of duty to evaluate the property and provide professional and courteous service."

"This is no different from the many reviews of roof material that staff look at on a regular basis throughout the city," Lindsey said. "It's a common challenge for homeowners throughout the city, but it's also very important that historic buildings continue to maintain the historic nature and that includes the roof material."

Lindsey said roof material and design has always been a serious consideration for staff and volunteers on the Board of Architectural review. So much so that years ago the group adopted a policy about historic roof materials like hand-crimped metal roofing.

"The board has long recognized that roof material is an important aspect of what makes downtown Charleston unique," Lindsey said.

Lindsey said the BAR has "some level of jurisdiction over everything on the peninsula south of Mount Pleasant Street" and their responsibilities are broken into four areas:

The most intense level of review is the old Historic District starting at Radcliffe Street and up the spine of the peninsula between Meeting to King streets and up to the I-26 ramps.

The "Old City District" considered the "belly" of the peninsula, which gets some level of review.

The "Historic Corridor" north of Line Street and the main parcels that front onto King Street, Morrison Drive, Rutledge Avenue and Meeting Streets.

The last level of distinction is that the BAR has the authority to oversee demolitions concerning any property south of Mount Pleasant Street of any structure over 50 years old — and that includes roofs.

For homeowners who balk at the city's BAR staff and board's decision-making and move ahead with their plans, the city files stop-work orders. If they're ignored, charges would come from the city's livability court. Those who violate livability laws can be fined up to $1,087 a day for violations or face 30 days in jail.

Reyka's roof, because it is considered a smaller-scale item, was subject to review by city staff and has not been the subject of a small board meeting. Reyka has the option to have the BAR board consider an application once it is filed. City staff said that over the last two months worth’s of meetings, the BAR board agreed with staff recommendations 76 percent of the time.