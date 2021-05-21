Charleston weighs curfew for 'juveniles' near King Street after recent brawl

Charleston's elected leaders want to implement a curfew along King Street and other parts of the city's central business district after midnight for anyone who is 16 years old or younger.
The city's Public Safety Committee voted to approve the curfew on May 21, but the measure still needs to be passed by the full City Council before it can become law.
City officials claim the curfew is needed to help cut down on assaults, robberies, drug offenses and underage drinking in downtown Charleston.
If approved, the curfew will be enforced throughout the city's central business district. That area stretches from Line Street to Broad Street and encompasses most of the properties between Meeting Street and St. Philip Street. It also includes the area around the City Market.
The rules will be enforced by Charleston police even if someone 16 or younger is in a car along King Street. The only exceptions the city provides in the proposed ordinance is if a juvenile is with their parent or guardian or if they are employed in the area.
The city is focused on limiting the number of teenagers on King Street late at night because of a brawl that occurred in the popular tourism district earlier this month.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said that event, which broke out in the early morning hours, involved more than 100 people and led to a handful of individuals being hospitalized. Police have connected stabbings and shootings to the fight.
"The whole purpose of this thing is to address what happened a few weeks ago," Councilman Peter Shahid said during the committee meeting Thursday. "I think it's a good idea."
Four people were arrested as part of the brawl that took place on May 9, but according to the police department, all of those individuals were 18 year old or older.
City officials, however, said there were a number of "juveniles" involved in the brawl.
Lt. Patrick McLaughlin with the Charleston Police Department told City Council members Thursday that officers have encountered a growing number of teens on King Street in the past several months. That includes four who were stopped with four guns in their car, he said.
McLaughlin said the curfew will give police a reason to stop people they suspect of being 16 years old or younger.
"This will give us an option and encourage them to leave," he said.
In the proposed ordinance, the city argued those young people have little reason to be on King Street after midnight, and they said they don't want those juveniles contributing to the number of people loitering outside of the bars and night clubs late at night.
This isn't the first step the city has taken to try to eliminate violence in downtown Charleston.
Mayor John Tecklenburg also recently announced adjustments to traffic and parking along King Street during Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, and he promised to drastically increase the police presence in the popular tourism district.
Those changes were evident last weekend. Squad cars patrolled up and down the street, and large numbers of uniformed officers were posted along the sidewalks.