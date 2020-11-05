Charleston water officials: Avoid Stono River, tidal creek after sewer leak

Officials with Charleston Water System are asking residents to avoid parts of the Stono River and a nearby tidal creek after discovering a sewer leak Thursday.
Crews responded to a leak on a 24-inch sewer main located in a wooded area behind the Food Lion off Ashley Town Center Drive in West Ashley, according to the utility.
"The leak was discovered at 2:30 p.m.," officials said. "Crews are working to repair the line, which may take up to 24 hours due to the location and complexity of the leak, and the repair is expected to be completed Friday."
Authorities haven't determined how much sewage leaked or if anything is still leaking into the tidal creek, which leads into the Stono.
As a precaution, Water System officials ask that all people and their pets avoid contact with water in the tidal creek on the boundary of subdivisions including Stonecreek, Oakdale and Parkdale along the creek's path to the Stono, as well as a portion of the river at the mouth of the creek.
Officials with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control were notified, according to the utility, which said it would coordinate water quality sampling once the pipe is fixed.
"Until water samples from the tidal creek and Stono River show the water is safe, people should avoid contact with the water as a precaution, including fishing, wading and swimming," according to the utility.
Crews have posted signs and notified residents in the impacted area.