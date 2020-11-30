Charleston warming center opens for first time Monday night; Columbia and Greenville open centers again

With temperatures in Charleston expected to plummet from warm 70-degree days into three nights of 30-degree temperatures, city leaders decided to open a warming center on the city's west side for the first time Monday night.
The warming center is at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St., and is open from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., though those staying must be there by 11 p.m. Cots, pillows, blankets, dinner and breakfast will be provided.
As a precaution from spreading the coronavirus, city leaders decided to limit the number of people accommodated to 80.
Charleston's Community Liaison and Homelessness Coordinator Chris Jardin said the center will open any night temperatures are forecasted to dip under 35 degrees.
In Columbia and Greenville, centers were opened again Monday night, though cold temperatures earlier this month meant centers had already been open to help those who are unsheltered.
Everyone who goes to the center in Charleston will be given a temperature check, symptom screening and a mask if they need one. Those who use the shelter will be required to wear a mask at all times, including when they are sleeping.
The Hibben United Methodist Church in Mount Pleasant normally oversees warming centers in the area, but because of the coronavirus pandemic it could no longer offer those services, Jardin said. Church leaders are assisting the city, though. All told, about 40 volunteers will be at the warming center.
Jardin said the city is using protocols set up ahead of this year's hurricane season.
"With masks and distancing, the risk (of spreading coronavirus) is quite minimal," Jardin said. "We will be registering everyone as they come in and we'll know who was in the facility any given night. If there was a positive case we would have information on everyone there to make sure they know."
The regional bus system CARTA will provide free transportation for those seeking to stay at the warming shelter. Riders headed to the warming shelter should tell bus drivers when they board. They will be taken to the Mary Street transit hub before taking the Route 213 Lockwood/Calhoun route. The last ride from Mary Street will be at 9:20 p.m.
In Greenville and Columbia, warming centers opened Monday night after both cities saw cooler temperatures earlier than Charleston this season.
Greenville nonprofit Miracle Hill Ministries opened a few times this fall, according to Vice President for Adult Ministries Tim Brown. Its warming centers open when the temperature drops to 40 degrees or below.
Brown expects its three centers — 575 West Washington St. in Greenville, 189 North Forest St. in Spartanburg and 227 Henderson St. in Gaffney — to be open through the week.
Columbia partners with United Way of the Midlands, which has opened five times this fall, according to Vice President of Community Impact Jennifer Moore. The warming center opens when temperatures drop to 40 degrees.
In Columbia, people are asked to go to COMET Central at 1745 Sumter St. at the corner of Sumter and Laurel streets to take a bus to the center. The bus runs from 5:45 to 7 p.m. each night for route 7.
Like in Charleston, temperature checks, health screenings and masks are required in both Columbia and Greenville.
Both Greenville and Columbia shelters ask people to wear masks when they are moving around or are near their mats or cots.
Unlike Charleston, Miracle Hill Ministries and United Way of the Midlands do not have caps on the number of people who can be in the shelter, since both cities have not seen the number of people in the shelter come close to the local fire marshal capacity limits.