Charleston wants to make it easier to bury power lines and save the city's tree canopy

Charleston's elected leaders want to make it easier to put underground power lines through the city, saving tree canopies and improving the views along highways and in residential communities.

In March, Charleston City Council passed an ordinance to make it easier to access millions of dollars in public funds that can be used to bury sections of the city's power grid.

The new law is expected to simplify the process for Charleston residents who want to remove the utility poles in their yards and install those electrical lines underground. It will also allow the city to shoulder more of the financial burden for those projects.

The work will help to prevent utility crews from cutting down palmetto trees or slashing through the tops of grand oaks in order to maintain the electrical lines and protect the power system from storm damage.

Charleston residents have been able to apply for funding to bury their power lines underground since the mid 1990s, but the way the city managed those requests in the past made it difficult for the projects to be completed.

Community leaders were responsible for rallying two-thirds of a neighborhood behind the idea of burying their electrical lines. They had to convince many of those homeowners to sign easements to allow the utility company to install the needed equipment on their property. And then, they had to persuade those neighbors to cover 15 percent of the installation cost through a temporary increase in their power bills.

That is no small task, especially for volunteers. Getting a large number of property owners to agree on anything is hard enough. It's even more difficult when the process can take years. Homes in the area change hands and new residents move in.

The number of projects that were actually completed in the city over the past 25 years is evidence enough of how difficult it was to get everyone on the same page. Tracy McKee, Charleston's chief innovation officer, said only a handful of communities had their power lines installed underground since the initial city ordinance passed in 1996.

"That process really put the burden on neighborhoods," McKee said.

The new law passed by City Council last month is expected to ease that burden. The changes give city officials a bigger role in organizing the utility projects, including finalizing the needed property easements.

And for the first time, the city plans to hire a dedicated staff member who will be in charge of shepherding the utility projects to completion.

Troy Miller, a Charleston resident who lives in the Riverland Terrace Neighborhood on James Island, chaired the special committee that developed the new ordinance for the city. One of the committee's goals, he said, is to break up the utility projects into "bite-size" pieces so they can be carried out more efficiently.

Instead of organizing entire communities, the city is exploring the possibility of burying power lines along individual streets or a few city blocks. That should make it easier to lock in the cooperation of a smaller group of property owners, Miller said.

The new ordinance, he added, could also make it easier to install underground utility lines along major roadways such as Savannah Highway in West Ashley or Maybank Highway on James Island.

"We can focus on sections of neighborhoods, but we can also look at major thoroughfares that are important for many communities," Miller said.

The price tag for all of those projects will now be split evenly between the city and Dominion Energy, which owns and operates the electric grid in Charleston. Homeowners and businesses that have their power lines buried will no longer need to cover 15 percent of the infrastructure cost.

The city's share will come from what is known as the non-standard service fund. That special account is made up of money that is collected from nearly every power customer in the city each month. Dominion passes that money on to the city government once a year.

There is already more than $8 million sitting in that account because of the small number of projects that were actually finished in Charleston in the past two decades. Those reserves could help to bury miles of power lines throughout the city moving forward.

The city's staff, led by McKee, is currently developing a system to score the projects that are eligible for that funding.

That scoring will help Charleston officials prioritize projects based on how many trees can be saved, the historic character of the neighborhood, the number of businesses that will benefit, how close the power lines are to parks and public transportation centers, and whether the work fits into the city's other planning goals.

The staff members will rank incoming projects and send them on to Charleston's public works committee, where council members can decide how to best use the funding that is available.

There are a number of reasons Charleston's leaders are interested in saving the city's tree cover from utility crews. The trees and other vegetation help to soak up rainfall and prevent runoff during major rain events, which are becoming more common with global warming.

Larger stands of trees can also help to reduce air temperatures throughout the city, which is something Charleston officials plan to study in depth later this year.

Danny Kassis, Dominion's general manager of Strategic Partnerships and Renewable Energy, said installing more utility lines underground will ensure fewer trees are cut down or trimmed back. It will also help prevent power lines from being torn down when heavy winds hit Charleston or a hurricane spins up the coast.

But burying electrical lines can create other issues, he said. It can make power lines more vulnerable during flooding events and can cause other maintenance problems as the infrastructure ages.

Even so, Kassis said he expects Dominion crews to continue to bury more electrical lines throughout Charleston in the coming decades.