Charleston wants to increase fees for any activity that blocks roads, parking meters

Charleston's elected leaders want to raise the fees for dumpsters, construction work, moving crews or other activities that clog up the city's streets.

Members of City Council's Traffic and Transportation Committee met last month to review revenue the city generates through those fees and to discuss whether individuals and businesses should pay a higher price to block roads and parking meters within the city.

Charleston issues hundreds of permits every year that allow people to reserve meters for special events, to provide parking spaces for construction workers, to drop off a dumpster alongside a curb or to close down traffic lanes or entire roadways.

But council members are now questioning whether those fees are enough to compensate the city for the staff time needed to review the permits and conduct the necessary inspections.

Under the current rules, the city charges minimal amounts for the various permits. Parking a dumpster or reserving paid meters for special events costs $10 per day. And the city collects nothing from businesses that take up parking spaces for construction work or close entire streets to traffic. All they need to provide is a traffic-control plan.

Councilman Mike Seekings, chairman of the city's Traffic and Transportation Committee, said that needs to change.

"I think it's important that when the public right-of-way is usurped for a private purpose that there's some type of compensation for that," said Seekings, who represents the southern tip of the Charleston peninsula.

The city's staff presented a new fee schedule late last month that would bring in far more money. The proposed rates are based on how big of a nuisance the activity would create for Charleston residents.

Anyone using a dumpster or a moving crew would pay $17.50 per day in inspection fees.

Companies that block a public parking space would pay $18 for the city to review the permit. Then, they would pay $17.50 per day for an inspection fee. And they would also be required to pay the city between $18 to $26 for every day they take up that public parking space to replace the lost parking revenue.

The biggest fees are reserved for companies that close down lanes of traffic or shut down roads altogether. The city is basing those proposed fees on the size of the roadway that is obstructed and whether the closure is for a single lane or an entire street.

The city wants to charge between $30 and $401 to review the permits for those various lane and road closures. Charleston officials also want to charge daily inspection fees between $17.50 and $35. The companies closing down the roadway would also need to pay between $18 to $26 per day for every metered parking space that they make unusable.

Mayor John Tecklenburg, who also voiced support for the changes, said the additional fees for road closures is needed in downtown Charleston, where new construction is popping up all over the peninsula.

"I think it provides some incentive for the developer or construction company to get in, get their business done and get on out," Tecklenburg said.

Councilman Karl Brady, who represents Johns Island and outer West Ashley, agreed. The current fee structure, he said, doesn't work for Charleston, which has grown at a rapid clip in the past decade.

"We are a hustling and bustling city," Brady said.

Reviewing the permits and inspecting the areas where road closures are occurring costs the city money. Increasing the fees to pay for those public services, Brady said, is good for other taxpayers in the city.

While most members of council voiced support for the additional fees, it could take a few more weeks before an ordinance will be ready to vote on.

If the new fees pass, Seekings and other council members are also interested in exploring similar changes for groups that clog the city's sidewalks.