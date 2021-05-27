Charleston wants special taxes on new development on Johns Island to fund infrastructure

Charleston's elected leaders want to increase taxes on new developments on John Island in order to fund millions of dollars in road improvements, stormwater upgrades and other infrastructure as the area continues its rapid growth.

City Council instructed Charleston's planning department this week to draw up the blueprints for a so-called Municipal Improvement District, which would enable the city to collect additional property taxes from landowners on Johns Island.

While the city could increase the property tax bills for everyone within that proposed district, Charleston's leaders said they are not interested in burdening existing residents on the island with additional costs.

As a result, the city's staff is exploring how to roll out the plan by tacking additional property taxes onto new developments and land that is undergoing significant redevelopment.

That means anyone buying a newly built home or starting a new business on the island could face a higher property tax bill for up to 30 years, which is how long the proposed improvement district would likely last.

Councilman Karl Brady, who represents Johns Island and part of outer West Ashley, said he believes exempting Johns Island natives and existing residents from the additional taxes is the most equitable solution.

"Most people see that as fair," said Brady, who was first elected in 2019. "People who have lived on Johns Island for 10, 15, 20 years feel like its all the new folks coming that are adding to the strains."

Any money raised through the proposed improvement district would be dedicated solely to public projects on Johns Island. That means infrastructure projects in the area would no longer need to compete with the city's other priorities in West Ashley, James Island and the downtown peninsula, where the city continues to spend billions of dollars on flood-prevention measures.

The ability to tap into a dedicated source of funding could be important for a place like Johns Island, which is on the very edge of the city but represents the fastest-growing region in Charleston.

The number of city residents on Johns Island doubled in the past decade to nearly 11,000 people, according to estimates, and that rate of growth is expected to continue in the coming years as more developments are completed and the homes are sold off.

There are roughly 4,100 new housing units within the city limits that are in various stages of development on Johns Island, according to Charleston's planning department. Many of those are along the Maybank Highway corridor, where the city is trying to encourage denser development.

With so many people flocking to Johns Island, city officials said there is a growing need for more public investment in the area. Robert Summerfield, the city's new planning director, said his team is in the process of putting together a list of projects that could be funded through the improvement district.

Once that list is complete, the planning department will present the projects to City Council and to Johns Island residents. The city will then hold several public hearings that are required under state law before the improvement district can be formed.

Some of the top priorities for the city, Summerfield said, are road improvements, street lighting, stormwater fixes, new sidewalks, public parks and recreational facilities.

The city is already in the process of acquiring more land next to the existing Johns Island Park, and it has plans to create another 26-acre park just off of Maybank Highway in the center of the island. The money generated from the proposed improvement district, he said, could help with those types of efforts.

The city's staff still needs to work out many of the specifics for the plan, including what properties will fall within the improvement district and which landowners would be subject to the additional taxes.

But Summerfield said the idea behind the improvement district is something city officials have been contemplating some time.

"Staff has been working on this for awhile. This is not a new idea," he said.

Jason Crowley, who follows community and transportation issues for the Coastal Conservation League, said the creation of the improvement district is a novel concept that could quickly benefit residents on Johns Island.

Charleston officials, Crowley pointed out, created a community plan for Johns Island in 2007 when the island first began to experience many of its growing pains.

That plan, Crowley said, made suggestions that would help to maintain the green space on the island, curtail traffic congestion, make the area safer for pedestrians and build out the stormwater infrastructure needed to handle the runoff from new developments.

Over the past 14 years, not all of those recommendations were implemented. But the additional money generated by the improvement district could finally make some of those plans a reality.

"This is the opportunity to create the community and place that Johns Islanders envisioned more than a decade ago," Crowley said.

The city's plan for the improvement district is expected to be delivered to council members in July, but the public hearing and notices that are required under state law ensure the special tax district can't be completed until some time after September.