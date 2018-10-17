In the six years since Charleston got a firefighting boat, the vessel has seen maintenance problems and a crash that put it out of commission for repairs.

But the problem now? It's too big — at least for some tasks.

City officials on Wednesday said they planned to acquire a new, smaller boat that will enable firefighters to better access smaller waterways that are difficult to navigate with the larger boat. The city is accepting proposals for the new marine firefighting vessel through Nov. 20.

Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said the new boat will also ensure that the Charleston Fire Department has a boat available when the other is on a different call. In 2017, the existing boat was used during an estimated 150 incidents, ranging from fires, emergency medical events and search-and-rescue missions, according to the department. Julazadeh said he expects that the number will rise with the new boat.

The existing boat measures about 36 feet long, while the new boat is expected to be around 24 feet, he said. The specific measurements won't be known until the building process is underway.

The fireboat in operation now, dubbed the "Louis Behrens," is capable of pumping out 3,000 gallons of water per minute, while the smaller boat will emit approximately 450 gallons, Julazadeh said. Features on the smaller boat will include radiation detection, he said.

“With our growing ports and recreational boating on the rise, we have to be proactive in keeping the community safe and ensure our responders have the necessary tools available to respond to a variety of emergencies,” Julazadeh said in an email.

Like the first boat, the vessel will be primarily funded by a grant from the State Ports Authority, city spokesman Jack O’Toole said. The new boat is projected to cost about $300,300 — 75 percent of which will be footed by the grant and the remainder by the city, he said.

The first boat cost about $860,000.

The department debuted its sole fireboat in November 2012. But a few months after it was unveiled, it was sidelined for about one week for repairs. Then, in April 2013, the vessel temporarily fell out of service a second time after it struck a buoy en route to a rescue call, leaving a sizable gash in the boat.

Twenty-six firefighters are trained in maritime response, Julazadeh said, adding that he does not anticipate any additional staffing for the new boat. The same responders who are qualified to work on the current vessel, however, will complete new training.