Charleston voters will select the city's mayor during city-wide runoff elections today, either incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg or City Councilman Mike Seekings.

City voters in Council District 3, which covers part of peninsular Charleston and a portion of West Ashley, will select a councilman as well, either long-serving incumbent James Lewis or challenger Jason Sakran.

Only registered voters in the city of Charleston may vote as long as they were registered by Oct. 5. Voters who didn't cast ballots in the Nov. 5 city election can vote in today's runoff.

Turnout is expected to be light, so don't expect to see long lines. Two weeks ago, about 26 percent of voters turned out. Joe Debney, executive director at Charleston County Board of Elections and Registration, said he's expecting similar results.

Debney said that when the same runoff happened four years ago — with a contested mayor and third council district race — turnout dropped by about 3,000 voters for the mayor's race and about 300 in the council race.

Voters should return to the same polls they cast ballots at two weeks ago. To find out where to vote, go to scvotes.org. On the homepage, click the tab that says “Voters.” Then, click “Check your voter registration.” You can also contact the election board at 843-744-VOTE (8683).

Voters will need to bring a photo ID with them, either a S.C. driver's license, U.S. passport, federal military ID, S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card, or a S.C. voter registration card with a photo.

Today's weather is forecast to be partly sunny and temperatures in the low 60s.