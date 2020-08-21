Charleston violated free speech by nixing Battery parking, Confederate flag waver says

The president of a rebel battle flag group who stands beside the Confederate Defenders Monument at the Charleston Battery every Sunday said city leaders violated his right to free speech by removing parking spots he has used to fly the flag the past five years.
Braxton Spivey, a West Ashley resident and president of Flags Across the South, said Friday he used to park along the waterfront side of the Charleston Battery where East Bay Street becomes Murray Boulevard. There, he extended his Confederate battle flag 30 feet in the air from a flagpole attachment he affixed to his slate green truck.
Then, the city reassigned those parking spots as handicap accessible and bus loading zones only. So Spivey began parking across the street.
As of July 14, parking was no longer permitted in front of the Confederate Defenders Monument.
Charleston city spokesman Jack O'Toole said removing 10 parking spots over the past year was part of an ongoing effort to "restore neighborhood balance and increase public safety for pedestrians and motorists in the area" and improve sight lines.
"That's rather humorous," Spivey said of the city's response.
Spivey wrote a one-page letter to Charleston City Council attributing the removal of those parking spots to "pressure from local (Black Lives Matter) and white liberal protesters" taking "manipulative and underhanded methods to a new level."
He said Flags Across the South will soon make appearances at the Charleston Market, Waterfront Park, Marion Square and festivals.
Marcus McDonald, leader of the Charleston chapter of Black Lives Matter, said on Friday that Spivey isn't completely wrong — the larger, national Black Lives Matter movement is working toward erasing Confederate symbols and monuments across the country.
Locally, McDonald said, his group is focused on elevating the Black community and public safety.
"I totally agree those figures shouldn't be flown and displayed," McDonald said. "Our focus is on the education standpoint, the Black economic entitlement standpoint and Black criminal justice reform."
The effort to remove the Confederate battle flag from the Battery each weekend is instead being spearheaded by a group called United Front, a collective of several humanitarian and activist groups in the tri-county area.
Spokesperson Jason Jones said the collective brought concerns to the city weeks ago because Spivey was parking his truck in an area that appeared to be a no-parking zone. He said they wanted police to enforce the no parking zone.
Jones said he sees Spivey's complaint as more of an issue "of privilege than rights" because the city hasn't shut him down the past five years.
"There's still ample parking at The Battery," Jones said. "He still raises his flag."
A phone call to the American Civil Liberties of South Carolina seeking comment was not returned on Friday.