Clutching candles in the shadows of a Holocaust memorial and a short distance from Emanuel AME Church where painful memories still linger, a crowd assembled to demonstrate love and unity Sunday night.

More than a hundred people gathered at the Charleston Holocaust Memorial in Marion Square to mourn the 11 people killed in a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday. The tragedy opened up old wounds inflicted by the June 17, 2015, shooting at Emanuel that left nine dead.

"Love is greater than hate," said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, "a lesson that we've learned so painfully here in Charleston."

Tears flowed and hugs were shared as Charleston's Jewish, Christian and Muslim communities gathered less than 48 hours after a gunman stormed Tree of Life synagogue in Pennsylvania's historic Jewish neighborhood of Squirrel Hill and opened fire. Robert Bowers, 46, was arrested by authorities in the incident that also injured six others, including four police officers.

Charleston-area rabbis condemned the acts of violence and called for unity.

"We shall not be deterred by abhorrent actions," said Rabbi Yossi Refson who leads the Chabad of Charleston - Center for Jewish Life. "We counter their acts of hatred with our demonstrations of unity."

Rabbi Stephanie Alexander, who leads Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim, told guests at the vigil to maintain hope.

"Across the country, countless communities are coming together just as we are to demonstrate their solidarity against all manifestations of hatred. When we stand as one, like light dispelling darkness, the power of our love truly does outshine hate," Alexander said.

Many Jewish residents in attendance made references to the Holocaust.

Joe Engel, 91, survived the Birkenau and Auschwitz concentration camps. He said the recent tragedy brought tears to his eyes.

"I thought after [World War II] we'd all be equal," Engel said.

The prayer vigil ended with a march to Emanuel church. The church bell rang eleven times in honor the Pittsburgh shooting victims.

From the steps of the historic church, Emanuel Pastor Eric Manning cited Psalm 121 where the writer encourages readers to lift their eyes up in dark situations.

"I will lift up mine eyes to the hill from whence cometh my help. All of my help cometh from the Lord who made heaven and earth," Manning said. "Charleston, we must continue to hold our heads high. We must continue to grab our neighbor by the hand and walk together with solidarity and unity. Our Jewish brothers and sisters are hurting. Their pain is immense. We must be there for them."