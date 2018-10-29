The annual Veterans Day Parade in Charleston will take place on Sunday — a week early this year — to avoid conflicts with Second Sunday.
The national observance of Veterans Day is Nov. 11. Second Sunday (which is also Nov. 11 this month) is a monthly walking, shopping and dining festival that closes a portion of King Street to traffic. The parade route crosses King Street on Broad Street.
A flyover by a Charleston-based C-17 military cargo jet will kick off the parade at 2 p.m at Concord and Market streets. Multiple marching bands will be featured, along with historic military vehicles, motorcycle groups and veterans service organization floats.
Opening remarks begin at 1:50 p.m.
This year’s parade grand marshal is Al “Hollywood” Meggett, an 87-year-old Navy veteran who is a boxing legend in the city. The route will be west on Market Street to East Bay Street, south to Broad Street then west to Colonial Lake.
The parade is coordinated for the 18th year by the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.
"The parade is to honor and thank Lowcountry heroes of every generation, who selflessly served in our nation’s military during times of peace or times of war. This parade is a small token of our community’s gratitude and appreciation," the hospital said in a statement.