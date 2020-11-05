Charleston Veterans Day parade canceled because of COVID-19. North Charleston going ahead.

The annual Charleston Veterans Day parade downtown is not happening this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

But North Charleston is going forward with their event.

The Charleston gathering, hosted by the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, will instead become virtual on Facebook with a compilation of videos submitted from community leaders and others expressing gratitude to veterans for their service.

“While I’m disappointed that we’re not able to host our traditional parade, I’m grateful we have the technology to bring messages from our community to our veterans,” Charleston VAMC Director Scott Isaacks, said in a media release.

The traditional parade route had been along East Bay Street and Broad Street. Veterans, floats, bands and honored guests had taken part every Nov. 11.

The Charleston VAMC instead solicited video entries throughout October, inviting anyone in the community to submit short clips for inclusion in the virtual parade.

More than 55 videos came in.

The virtual presentation begins at noon. The web address to watch is www.facebook.com/VAMCCharleston.

North Charleston is hosting its Veterans Day tribute Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center, featuring retired Marine Corps Lt. Col. Frederick Whittle.

All veterans in attendance will be recognized and receive a specially designed commemorative coin.

Due to COVID-19, pre-registration is required. To reserve a spot, call (843) 745-1028 or email cdambaugh@northcharleston.org.

Seating will be marked for proper social distancing. Face coverings are required. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the PAC.