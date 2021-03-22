Charleston unveils its new 'climate action plan' to cut the city's carbon emissions

Charleston officials unveiled a new list of potential strategies this week to help the city shrink its carbon footprint and limit how many tons of heat-trapping gases it pumps into the atmosphere every year.

The "climate action plan" seeks to limit Charleston's role in global warming by cutting down on the carbon dioxide emissions tied to the city's buildings, its fleet of vehicles and its waste streams.

The city's Office of Resilience and Sustainability is asking Charleston residents to weigh in on the new plan before it is voted on by City Council later this year.

Many of the proposals focus on how the city government can cut down on its own carbon emissions by upgrading buildings to make them more energy-efficient, installing solar panels and battery storage technology on city offices, and transitioning the city's vehicles away from gas and diesel engines.

But the plan also lays out changes that will help Charleston residents cut down on their carbon footprints, too. That list of ideas includes installing charging stations for electric vehicles throughout the city, expanding opportunities for people to compost more food waste, and building more pedestrian pathways to increase the number of people who walk or bike to work.

“The success of our climate action plan is largely dependent on participation from the community, which is why we’ve made it a priority to engage our citizens from the start," said Katie McKain, the city's director of sustainability. "Their input is at the heart of our current draft list of strategies, and will continue to shape the plan in all its forms until a final version is adopted.”

How to participate The city of Charleston's Office of Resilience and Sustainability is soliciting feedback from the public on its new climate action plan. Below are two ways that city residents can weigh in. You can fill out a survey on the climate action plan: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6C8K7J5 And you can sign up for the virtual meeting at 6 p.m. March 24: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZclce2orjMjHdDOkXYY5-n4vP9R-TmH7Bk5

McKain and her team created a survey to solicit input from city residents this week. It is also holding a virtual meeting on March 24 to listen to what people have to say about the action plan.

Many large cities in surrounding states have already developed similar plans laying out their emission reduction goals, including Raleigh, Charlotte, Atlanta and Miami.

Charleston, in many ways, is on the front lines in the battle against climate change, as rising sea levels and more powerful rainstorms threaten to swamp parts of the city in the coming decades.

The city's elected leaders are already preparing for that reality, spending millions of dollars on stormwater improvements and flood protection measures. City Council is even considering the construction of a new seawall to help protect the Charleston peninsula against powerful hurricanes and major storm surge.

The new action plan is the opposite side of that coin. Instead of focusing on how to protect Charleston from the side effects of a warming planet, it will enable the city to do its part to curb rising global temperatures.

"Charleston has felt firsthand the very real impacts of climate change — an increase in flooding, more frequent storms and sea level rise, to name a few," the city wrote in the March 22 release announcing the climate action plan. "Both adaptation and carbon reduction strategies will be required to protect the city and its resources now and in the future."

The finalized action plan, McKain said, is expected to be presented to council by the end of April.