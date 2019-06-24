The National Weather Service declared a heat advisory for the Charleston area from noon to 7 p.m. Monday.
Temperatures in the upper 90s are forecast with a heat index of up to 106 degrees.
The high levels of heat and humidity could cause stress during outdoor activities, the Weather Service said.
The Weather Service recommends drinking plenty of fluids, wearing light clothing and avoiding direct sunshine while outdoors.
Those who do have to work outside should plan frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas, the Weather Service said.
Children and the elderly are most vulnerable to the extreme heat. Children and pets should not be left inside vehicles due to the risk of overheating and death.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location, the Weather Service stated. If a person is showing signs of heat stroke, which include red skin, a strong pulse, headaches, dizziness and nausea, call 911.
Monday's heat advisory extends along the coastline from the Mount Pleasant area through parts of northern Georgia, including Savannah.
Heat in Charleston will likely reach its peak around 3 p.m., with temperatures at 95 degrees and a heat index of around 103, according to the Weather Service's forecast.