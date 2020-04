Charleston is under a coastal flood advisory until 9 p.m. Sunday, National Weather Service officials said.

A half-foot of inundation above ground level is expected along shorelines and tidal waterways, according to officials. The flooding may begin about 6 p.m. Sunday, with high tide occurring about 6:45 p.m.

Some roads may be impassable. Officials advised that motorists don't drive around barricades or through water.