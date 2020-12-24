Charleston trash pickup will be modified for New Year's holiday

After an altered trash pickup schedule this week caught some Charleston residents off guard, the city will again adjust its schedule for a few areas next week.

For West Ashley outside of Interstate 526 and Johns Island, trash pickup that would usually happen on Friday, Jan. 1, will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 2, according to an emailed bulletin from the city.

Routes on other days in these areas will not be affected. The peninsula, other parts of West Ashley, James Island, Cainhoy and Daniel Island will see no change in collection schedules.

The routes are being shifted on Friday because most city offices are closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

On Dec. 20, trash collections a day early in some parts of the city caught many residents off guard, prompting the city to run additional routes. The schedule had been adjusted to account for the Christmas holiday.

Charleston officials said it was not the first time garbage was picked up on a Sunday, but several residents still reached out to at least one City Council member and city staff, saying they were unprepared for the switch.

City spokesman Jack O'Toole said officials will be reassessing after the first of the year "to see what other types of outreach we might be able to add to the mix" to alert residents to future changes in garbage pickup.