Charleston traffic study looks to identify safety issues on upper King Street corridor

About a month after a young woman was killed in a suspected DUI crash near an upper King Street bar, authorities said they're conducting a traffic study aimed at identifying safety solutions for the busy Charleston thoroughfare.

Charleston police set up a speed trailer, a device that displays drivers' real-time speeds as they pass by, on March 17 near King and Line streets to collect data on motorists' habits, said Capt. Dustin Thompson, commander of the department's Office of Community Oriented Policing.

Police typically leave the devices in place for up to a week, Thompson said.

Ongoing calls for infrastructure improvements to the area of King Street between Line and Huger streets intensified following the Feb. 14 death of 23-year-old Hannah Carpenter outside the Recovery Room Tavern, a bar on King near Line.

Officers were called to the area in front of the bar at 10:25 p.m. that night and found Carpenter, who was transported to a hospital but died hours later, authorities said.

Police arrested and charged a 22-year-old Citadel cadet, Anthony Francis Troiani, with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death.

"Over the years, there've been some significant accidents up there," Thompson said, speaking about the upper King Street corridor.

The data collected from the speed trailer could prove critical in the decision-making process going forward.

The S.C. Department of Transportation, which maintains King Street, and city departments are communicating on a plan moving forward, Thompson said.

Contacted by email, a SCDOT spokesman said he didn't have specifics on the project, but did say state transportation officials are coordinating "an on-site safety review for the city and county."

For Christopher DiMattia, owner of the Recovery Room Tavern, seeing the speed trailer set up near his business is a welcome development.

"We at Recovery Room are happy to see the mobile speed sign installed as a reminder to drivers the speed limit is 25 mph," DiMattia said. "We would like to see more done to make King Street safer for pedestrians and bicyclists, but are also grateful to see the city trying to do what it can while it works on a long term solution with SCDOT."