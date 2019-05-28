You know it's really hot in Charleston when carriage horses are ordered off the streets, and that happened for the third day in a row Tuesday as a record-breaking southern heat wave continued.
In 2018, the horses and mules that pull tourist carriages around Charleston were ordered to stop operations only once, for less than an hour. It takes four consecutive temperature readings of 95 degrees or more to halt the tours.
"I have not seen a spike like it did today from 94 (degrees) to 97 a few minutes later," said Dan Riccio, who enforces the rules as director of Charleston's Department of Livability and Tourism.
"It was getting pretty dangerous and unpredictable," he said.
Thermometers hit triple digits at the Charleston and Savannah airports for three consecutive days — something that hasn't happened since 2011. Another 100-degree day at the Charleston airport would break a 1986 record, and it's not yet June.
The National Weather Service warned that temperatures were high enough to be considered hazardous.
"DO NOT leave children or pets unattended in a hot vehicle," the weather service said in an advisory. "Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside."
North Charleston has opened four cooling shelters which will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Friday. They are:
- Armory Park Community Center, 5000 Lackawanna Blvd.
- Felix Pinckney Community Center, 4790 Hassell Ave.
- Gethsemani Community Center, 2449 Beacon St.
- Midland Park Community Center, 2429 Midland Park Road.
There's little relief expected until the end of the week. Triple-digit temperatures are forecast in central South Carolina again Wednesday, with daytime highs just under 100 degrees along the coast and in the Upstate.
Carl Fehr, a division chief for Charleston County Emergency Management, said there were 40 EMS responses at Folly Beach, Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island beaches over the holiday weekend.
Two out of the 40 responses were coded as being heat-related. Others were related to things like fainting and lightheadedness, so there is a possibility they were also heat-related, he said.
“It didn’t feel like anything outside of the normal,” Fehr said.
"Record to near-record temperatures will continue across the area through Thursday," the National Weather Services advised. Heat indexes could approach 105 degrees, according to the advisory.
Sunday was the earliest date on record for a 100-degree day in Charleston. The previous record was June 2, 1985, so Monday and Tuesday became the second and third earliest 100-degree days on record in Charleston.
The regional extreme weather comes against a backdrop of record-setting global temperature. The last four years, 2015 to 2018, have been the hottest years on record worldwide, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Jerrel Floyd contributed to this report.