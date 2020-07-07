Charleston to receive over $62 million for road projects downtown, on Johns Island and West Ashley

The city of Charleston and Charleston County will receive about $62.2 million in funding for two major road projects: the completion of the Spring/Fishburne drainage improvements downtown and the construction of bridges, extra lanes and roundabouts to ease traffic on Johns Island and West Ashley.

On Tuesday, the State Transportation Infrastructure Bank approved partial funding for each.

In downtown Charleston, construction continues on the Spring/Fishburne drainage project at the Septima P. Clark Parkway.

The STIB approved $21.5 million in funding toward construction of three storm pumps and a pump station. The city will pay for the other $21.5 million to complete it.

Mayor John Tecklenburg in a teleconference presentation to the commission this week said the project would benefit the city's hospital district. He described it as the city's "largest employment center" with about 20,000 people working at three major hospitals.

"The U.S. 17/Septima Clark Parkway is truly the primary transportation artery of the city of Charleston with over 63,000 cars a day coming through," Tecklenburg said.

Construction is expected to begin in July 2022 and be completed by December 2023.

"It doesn't take much more than a heavy thunderstorm to have an impact right now on that critical thoroughfare," Tecklenburg told The Post and Courier on Tuesday. "Completion of this project, including the pump station, really gives it a bang for the buck."

Tecklenburg said the funding from the STIB board frees up money for other drainage projects in the city.

The city also sought funding for the Low Battery seawall project, but the infrastructure bank decided it would not fund the project. Before the fall mayoral election, there was contentious discussion among City Council members on whether the city should apply for funding for the seawall.

The STIB also approved roughly $40.7 million for a Charleston County project to alleviate traffic along the Main Road corridor on Johns Island and into West Ashley.

The funding will go toward 2 miles of improvements to Main Road from Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley to the intersection of River and Chisolm roads on Johns Island. It is part of a larger, 14-mile project from Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley to the Bohicket Road and Betsy Kerrison Parkway intersection on Johns Island, according to Sunshine Trakas, Charleston County civil engineer.

The STIB approved $40.7 million in funding to go toward the $111 million project. The county will fund the rest of the project with half-cent sales tax money.

Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey said the STIB's funding approval was an example of the ongoing working relationship between the two agencies.

"This intersection is critical for safety and quality of life for citizens of West Ashley, Johns Island, Kiawah Island and Seabrook Island," Summey said in an emailed statement. "We are working to move this project forward and bring relief as quickly as possible."

The work includes construction of a new bridge over Savannah Highway so motorists can drive north or south without a traffic light at the Main Road intersection. It also means construction of a new roundabout at the River and Chisolm roads intersection on Johns Island. Main Road would be widened from two lanes to four lanes, with bicycle and pedestrian lanes, too.

A 12-foot connection from Main Road to the West Ashley Greenway would also be built, as would a new bridge over the railroad line. The Stono Bridge would be widened to include a multiuse path and the roadway will be restriped to include four travel lanes.

Trakas said the county is in its design phase and officials plan to file for permits by the end of the year. Because some of the proposed bridge will go through marshland, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will review the plans before work is done.

One residence and four businesses will need to be relocated, the plans show. Construction is expected to take three years and is set to begin in the fall of 2022.

The county has graded those intersections as nearly failing to provide service to those who traverse it in the morning, and as a failed roadway for those who drive it in the evening, Trakas said.

"That Johns Island area, despite the census designating it as a rural area, has had a lot of population growth and we're expecting to see a 41 percent increase in growth," Trakas said. "If we do nothing, in a matter of two years we'll be completely failing in the morning and evening."

Trakas said the other two segments, from Maybank Highway to Betsy Kerrison Parkway, is underway and staffers are developing alternatives. Plans should be publicized later this year. The middle segment is currently inactive as the county waits for more information on the construction of the Mark Clark Expressway/Interstate 526 extension.