Charleston to opening warming center Thursday night

 By Lauren Petracca

With temperatures expected to drop into the 30s late Thursday and into early Friday, Charleston will open its overnight warming center on the West Side.

The Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St., will be open from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., with check-in by 11 p.m.

Cots, pillows, blankets, dinner and breakfast will be provided.

The shelter can house up to 80 people, according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for sheltering during the coronavirus pandemic.

Each person will be checked for COVID-19 symptoms and have their temperature taken. Masks must be worn at all times, including while people are sleeping, city officials said.

The first night the center opened early this month, city officials said 37 people stayed: 30 men, five women and two children. 

The center opens each night temperatures are expected to drop under 35 degrees. The city will announce the shelter’s opening each day.

The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority will provide free transportation for those seeking to stay at the warming shelter. Riders headed to the warming shelter should tell bus drivers when they board. They will be taken to the Mary Street transit hub before taking Route 213 Lockwood/Calhoun. The last ride from Mary Street will be at 9:20 p.m.

