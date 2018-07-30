The city of Charleston will hold its annual civic engagement workshop next month.
The event, dubbed “I’m a Resident, Now What?,” is from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 11 at The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road.
Organized by the city's Business and Neighborhood Services Division, the workshop provides an opportunity for residents to learn about city operations and engage directly with staff members and neighbors.
It will include an introduction to city team members and an overview of departments. The presentations will incorporate interactive activities to help participants apply what they have learned and gain a sense of the decisions the mayor and City Council make.
“At the first event, more than 50 residents were able to directly ask staff their questions and take a deep dive into how they can participate in city processes," said Su Griffin, Neighborhood Services manager. "This year, we are hoping to grow the number of participants and see residents get even more involved.”
This program is open to all Charleston residents. Registration is required as space is limited. Register by Aug. 6 at charleston-sc.gov/neighborhoods.