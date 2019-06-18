On a steamy summer evening 12 years ago on June 18, 2007, a raging inferno raced through a sprawling furniture outlet in West Ashley, destined to carve a permanent scar in Charleston's history.
Within an hour a small trash fire on a loading dock swelled into a massive cauldron of flames that chewed through the Sofa Super Store and killed nine Charleston firefighters who were trapped inside when the roof came crashing down.
Their deaths left the city reeling and delivered a gut-punch to a proud fire department steeped in history and tradition, a department that hadn’t experienced a line-of-duty casualty since 1965.
The tragedy struck a deep nerve in firehouses across the nation, as well. At the time, the deadly blaze represented the greatest single loss of firefighters since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
As they have on every anniversary of the tragedy, Charleston firefighters will gather with families of the fallen and community members tonight to honor the sacrifices of nine brave men: Brad Baity, Mike Benke, Melvin Champaign, Earl Drayton, Mike French, Billy Hutchinson, Mark Kelsey, Louis Mulkey and Brandon Thompson.
Forged by Fire: A story of tragedy and transformation from The Post and Courier on Vimeo.
The event will take place at the site of the fire, now known as Charleston 9 Memorial Park, 1807 Savannah Highway. The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. and will run about a half-hour.
The ceremony will include remarks from city officials, along with a roll call of the fallen firefighters. A lone bagpiper will play “Amazing Grace.”
After the event, people will have time for reflection.
Members of the Lowcountry Firefighter Support Team, counselors from Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center, and members from the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy will be on site to offer support throughout the event.
Parking in the area is limited, and the city encourages people to carpool. The Memorial Park parking lot along Savannah Highway will not be available. Parking will be available at the vacant lot off of Wappoo Road near the West Ashley Bikeway.