Charleston to enforce golf cart registration rule citywide beginning in March

To crack down on illegally parked golf carts, the city of Charleston will begin enforcing state registration requirements beginning in March.

Violators can expect to get their vehicles booted.

With golf cart use on the rise — especially in the downtown area — the city has received hundreds of complaints from residents over the past years about illegally parked carts, often in loading zones or on residential streets.

As a result, the city’s traffic enforcement officers will be placing flyers on unregistered golf carts parked in any public right of way beginning this week.

The flyers will inform owners of the need to register with the state through the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles.

Beginning March 1, any unregistered golf carts parked in the public right of way will be booted, with a fine of $50 to remove the boot plus possibly facing other violations, including lack of registration.

The cost to register a golf cart is $5.

Residents can receive the proper state-issued golf cart permit by completing the registration form on the DMV website, providing proof of insurance for the golf cart and a valid driver's license number.

Laws to drive a golf cart on a road in South Carolina mandate they be at least 16, have a valid driver’s license, proof of liability insurance and display a state permit decal.

Golf cart regulations have been amended several times during the past few years in South Carolina as they become increasingly used in closed communities.

“This is an effort to encourage compliance with the existing state law about registering golf carts with the DMV,” Charleston Director of Traffic and Transportation Keith Benjamin said.

"It's our hope that this monthlong warning period will allow us to get the word out, and make sure that no one gets booted and ticketed unnecessarily after February 28," he added.

In the past it has been nearly impossible to issue parking tickets to unregistered golf carts that have been illegally parked because there was no registration or proof of ownership.

“We feel that the vast majority to citizens are in compliance,” Benjamin said. “If someone isn’t abiding by the law, we want to make sure they are held accountable. This isn’t an initiative to punish citizens, we just want to make sure that folks are aware that the state law is on the books.”

City resident Erik Patterson said an unregistered golf cart had been illegally parked on a sidewalk in front of his downtown home for days without any tickets or citations.

“It was there for almost a week,” said Patterson, who has a registered golf cart that he drives to get groceries or to run quick errands.

“It's bad enough when you see these underage kids driving on the street, but to have them park in front of your home for days is just too much," he added. "Something needed to be done. I’m glad these people will finally be held responsible for their actions.”

Regulations for driving golf carts have been in place for years. According to South Carolina law, golf carts can only be driven during daylight hours and within 4 miles of the address on the required registration certificate. They can’t be driven on a bike path and should only be used on roadways with a speed limit of 35 mph or less.

Violating any golf cart rule can be a misdemeanor punishable with a maximum fine of $100 or 30 days in jail, unless the offense is deemed to be a felony.

There have been several deadly accidents involving golf carts in the past few years.

A woman died after falling from a moving golf cart while vacationing on Fripp Island in August. In 2019, a woman in Greenville County had a heart attack and died after crashing a golf cart. In 2017, a man died after falling from a cart on Folly Beach and hitting his head on the pavement.