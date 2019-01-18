Development on James and Johns islands has concerned many residents there for a variety of reasons in recent years.
Complaints have ranged from traffic congestion and inadequate roads to a loss of identity as newer subdivisions and apartment complexes took shape. The pushback to growth led to a temporary pause on developments on James Island, while another one proposed on rapidly growing Johns Island failed to get past Charleston City Council.
Now, Councilwoman Carol Jackson is hoping to convince the other 11 members and Mayor John Tecklenburg to approve another moratorium for both islands, but only in the Special Flood Hazard Area — a Federal Emergency Management Agency designation for land with a high risk of flooding.
Her proposal on Tuesday's council agenda explains it would prevent new projects from moving forward until the city finishes updating its Stormwater Design Standards Manual. Developers have to comply with those standards to get a building permit.
Amid public pressure from community groups and documenting the issue in The Post and Courier, fixing flooding has become the city's top priority over past year. The newspaper has reported that new developments in floodplains are exacerbating the city's drainage woes, largely due to a lack of regulations on destructive building practices. On Johns Island, for instance, subdivision builders have replaced hundreds of acres of swampy forests with fill dirt, which alters the land's elevation and ability to absorb water.
Now, the city is pursuing a number of new strategies and policies to prevent those methods from causing more harm. New rules in the flood-prone Church Creek basin in outer West Ashley, for example, include a requirement that if developers use fill, they have to dig and leave holes on the land so it doesn’t lose its overall capacity to hold water. They also will have to use certain materials so water can soak into the soil.
The city also has launched a new Dutch Dialogues planning process to review its response to flooding and rising seas.
City Council seems to agree new standards are needed, but it's unclear if enough members will agree to a building moratorium.
Tecklenburg pitched a moratorium last year for Johns Island but it wasn't enacted because council members and many residents weren't convinced the pause would accomplish the things the island needed, such as more attention to long-delayed road projects.
There was also doubt because moratoriums can't prevent developments with final approval from moving forward.
The city had been issuing about 400 permits for new homes each year on Johns Island, on top of about 150 permits issued by the county.
City Council passed a moratorium on James Island in 2017 but it only covered commercially zoned properties and very large developments. It followed backlash from residents concerned primarily about apartment projects causing traffic and flooding. Zoning changes were made along Folly Road before it expired but some argued the focus should've been expanded to include subdivisions.
Jackson said unlike those prior efforts, the moratorium she's proposing is not intended to stop growth but to make sure new developments follow the most recent flood prevention rules.
"This is to manage the challenges we’re seeing while we’re trying to plug new buildings into old systems," she said. "The current standards we’re working under are just broken."
Developers would have the option to move forward during the moratorium as long as they follow new requirements spelled out in the proposed ordinance. Jackson said they're generally the same new rules that were recently passed in Church Creek.