Charleston to build second fire station on Johns Island; repairs on other stations continue

To keep up with the continued development on Johns Island, the city is planning to build a second fire station.

In late September, the city purchased an approximately 3-acre "vacant" lot at Maybank Highway and Wildst Battery Drive. Charleston City Council approved an $800,000 purchase agreement for the parcel from Shade Tree Holdings.

"When you drive through the area, you can see the growth of the community and the construction going on — it's astronomical," Fire Chief Dan Curia said recently.

The new station would add to the existing station on Bohicket Road and St. Johns Fire District stations on the island.

The new station would be big enough to house four firefighters and a ladder truck. Additionally, Curia said, he's hoping the station will be big enough to house a meeting space, as well as sleeping quarters for firefighters.

The city and Charleston Fire Department haven't begun discussing design, so it isn't clear when construction could begin.

Curia said when the station is ready, he expects firefighters there to respond to between 1,000 and 1,500 calls each year, and not just on Johns Island. Firefighters there may also respond to West Ashley and James Island.

Jason Kronsberg, Charleston's director of parks and capital projects, said after the property is secured, the city will issue a request for qualifications and ultimately select a design team. That has not been scheduled yet, he said.

While plans for a new station are considered, renovation and maintenance work at other stations continues.

Kronsberg said the new station on Savannah Highway, next to the Charleston Nine memorial, is "nearing completion" and the contractor has the next two to three months to finish flooring work on both levels.

"With so many deadlines pushed back, we're now hopefully going to have the project wrapped up and completed in February," Kronsberg said. "If anyone walked through it today, it looks like a complete, brand new building. There's very few things left to do, maybe some electrical sockets and little blemishes that look unfinished."

The Cannon Street station remains as a shell of a building, but some interior structural walls have been completed, Kronsberg said.

Separate bays have been constructed, but one of the subcontractor's vendors may be delayed because of a coronavirus outbreak on staff.

Kronsberg said he's hoping that won't delay the project.

On Huger Street, city crews are working on rotted roof beams and focusing on getting that structurally stable. Earlier this year, city crews found that rainfall drainage at that station filtered into a pipe inside the station, which has subsequently leaked and caused roof damage.

Kronsberg said he hopes to have a design of the Huger Street station wrapped up in April or May, following a review from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. After that FEMA review, Kronsberg said bids for the project could go out in June.