Charleston to begin extra trash pickups as renters, students move in and out of peninsula

Couch.jpg
Bobby Cason, right, and Brad Tucker move a couch to a garbage truck during Charleston's Operation Move Out on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

The city of Charleston will begin an extended trash pick up schedule Thursday morning as part of its annual "Operation Move-out."

The city's Department of Livability and Tourism organizes the event at the end of July because many renters move in and out of their rental properties on the peninsula. 

Collection will begin Thursday at 8 a.m. and continue through Saturday at 5 p.m. For same-day pickup, tenants should place trash on the curb by 7 a.m.

Last year, the city collected couches, mattresses and even an empty 4-foot-tall vodka bottle.

