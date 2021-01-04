Charleston to begin 2021 with series of interfaith events focused on religious diversity

Charleston will begin the new year with a variety of events centered around love and unity among different religious groups.

The Charleston Interreligious Council, which includes representatives from seven different faith groups, launched its second annual Interfaith Harmony Month on Monday as the city proclaimed January as a time to focus on religious tolerance and liberty.

For the past seven years, South Carolina's governors have acknowledged the first month of the year as one to highlight religious diversity in cooperation with Interfaith Partners of SC. This will be the second time Charleston joins in the statewide observance that gives people a chance to learn about different beliefs.

"I can't think of a better way to start out the new year other than by bringing attention to that source of strength we need to get through difficult times," Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said. "I'm talking about our faith and our belief that we do not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God."

Programs are being hosted by the CIC, which dates back to 1979 when a group of pastors and rabbis hoped to build bridges of understanding and fellowship between religious groups.

Events for the month will touch on various themes, including African American religious diversity; the Hindu faith; Black Catholicism; and important foods in the Christian, Jewish and Islamic faiths. The programs, which will all be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, include:

Lowcountry Spirituals from the Sea Islands of Charleston: Part of the fourth annual James Sewers Jr. Interfaith Speaker Series, African American Religious Diversity and Dialogue. 7 p.m. Tuesday. Register at CICouncil.org/events.

Sacred Spaces Tour of the Hindu Temple of Charleston. 11 a.m. Jan. 14. View online at facebook.com/CharlestonCJC.

The Black Catholic Experience: Part of the fourth annual James Sawers Jr. Interfaith Speaker Series, African American Religious Diversity and Dialogue. 7 p.m. Jan. 19. Register at CICouncil.org/events.

Food and Faith 2021 — New Rituals for Communities of Faith: Adaptations and Limitations in the Age of COVID. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 25. Register at CICouncil.org/events.

All events are free. Go to CICouncil.org for more information.

Monday's announcement at Charleston City Hall included readings from holy texts from a number of faiths, including Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Hinduism, Baha'i, Sikhism and Buddhism.