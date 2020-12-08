You are the owner of this article.
Charleston teen IDed as victim in James Island shooting

Authorities  identified the 18-year-old who was killed in a Monday shooting on James Island.

Tyrone Burden, of Charleston, died of a gunshot wound about 6:30 p.m., according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

In an incident report, Charleston police said that first responders found two men giving Burden CPR but soon pronounced him dead at the scene near George L. Griffith Boulevard and Dexter Lane.

Police haven't announced any suspects or arrests, and didn't detail what led to the shooting. Anyone with information can call detectives at 843-743-7200.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

