Charleston technical college launches 'eHospital' to train nursing students amid pandemic

Getting hands-on experience with patients is a crucial part of any medical students' training, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced colleges and universities to rethink their approach.

A new program created by ECPI University aims to help.

The software, formally known as the eHospital, is a virtual simulation platform that lets students practice essential clinical skills anywhere they have an internet connection.

Once inside the virtual hospital, students can practice myriad different health care tasks, including everything from taking vital signs to life-support techniques.

The simulation's creation was spurred by the pandemic, said Ruth Henderson, simulation lab coordinator at ECPI's North Charleston campus.

When classes shifted online, officials at East Coast Polytechnic Institute knew students would receive less time receiving critical in-person learning opportunities.

The eHospital is broken up into six different parts, including triage, the emergency room, operating room and a medical laboratory.

All of the patients in the simulation have realistic avatars and personal backstories, much like they would in a video game.

"The students can interact with those patients just like they would in the real hospital," Henderson said. "Two things that are most important in nursing is competency and compassion. And the eHospital, it helps the students to achieve both."

Since it was launched, hundreds of students have used the tool to enhance their studies.

Allowing students to practice their skills in a virtual setting has made them feel much more prepared once it's time for them to do them in real life, Henderson said.

That's because the hospital is designed to be a supplement to students' training, but not replace the in-person component entirely.

Still, Henderson expects the platform to remain in use long after the pandemic is over.

"I have seen such a big transition in my students. They are critically thinking because of the things they're doing virtually, it's helping them to think like a nurse," she said.

Unlike many other virtual medical simulations used by colleges, the eHospital was created in house by the college's IT department. It took about six weeks from start to finish, and was created in conjunction with subject-matter experts in the nursing and health sciences fields.

Tianna Turner, a first-year nursing student at ECPI, said she was nervous this year to start her studies in a remote setting since she learns best in a hands-on environment.

She first used the eHospital to practice taking patients' blood pressure, a skill she knew she needed to work on.

"I couldn’t believe how realistic it was," Turner said. "I had a better understanding of the process, and I really felt like I got the experience."

Turner has always known she wanted to be a nurse, even as a young child.

"I just have that maternal instinct. I love helping people and I just love to see the outcomes of, you know, the success of people in health care," Turner said.

After spending eight years working as a medical case manager, she decided to enroll at ECPI University in September.

The virtual simulation tool has helped her to quickly assess patients and learn how to ask the right questions. It's even helped her build her own-self confidence.

The college is in the process of adding multiple new wings to the existing hospital simulation. These developments will challenge students to complete more advanced tasks, such as suturing, applying casts and wound care.