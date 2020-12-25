Charleston teachers reimagine curriculum during pandemic through virtual author visits

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has caused massive disruptions for students and teachers alike this school year.

Despite all the additional burdens and struggles educators have faced these past few months, some Charleston English teachers have discovered an unexpected way their curriculum has actually benefited from the pandemic.

When schools and businesses shuttered in mid-March to prevent the spread of the virus, many shifted to video-streaming platforms such as Zoom and Skype to conduct meetings and classes.

The rise in popularity of these new technologies has allowed English teachers to more easily invite nationally recognized poets and authors into their classrooms for student-led Q&A sessions.

School of the Arts English teacher Patrick Martin said he usually tries to organize an author visit for his students at least once a year. Thanks to the power of Zoom, Martin has hosted five of these sessions in just the past four months.

“Zoom is a huge benefit, and it really is like a dream come true,” Martin said.

It can be hard to schedule author visits during a normal year. After all, world-renowned authors tend to be busy, and visiting a high school classroom can be time consuming.

“It can be a little bit arduous, and that itself can be a deterrent,” Martin said.

But this year, as citizens are largely confined to their homes in order to prevent the spread of the virus, scheduling events has never been easier.

In some cases, Martin was able to book famous authors he would have never imagined would be able to speak to his class under normal circumstances.

One of the most impactful virtual author events he’s been able to book so far was with Nikki Finney, an internationally recognized poet from South Carolina.

“It was one of the coolest educational experiences I've ever had. You can feel it in the room. It was electric,” Martin said.

Students prepare for these virtual events by conducting in-depth research on the author and reading some of their work.

Martin has his students brainstorm questions they’d like to ask the author. The questions are combined into a large spreadsheet, and the classroom votes on which ones to ask.

Finney’s question-and-answer session covered everything from her childhood inspirations to how she handles criticism.

Freshman student Zanyiah Sanders-Smith asked Finney if it was hard being a Black female poet in the South.

There's not many students of color at School of the Arts, Sanders-Smith said, and hearing Finney talk about her experiences was inspiring.

"Her advice helped me get more confident," Sanders-Smith said.

She remembers authors coming to visit her classes growing up, but this was the first time she'd ever participated in one virtually.

Sanders-Smith was surprised to learn that she actually preferred the online interaction to other in-person author visits she's attended.

"You get to know a little bit more about them and see how they live," she said.

Martin was inspired to start hosting virtual author visits after speaking with his department chair and fellow English teacher John Cusatis.

Cusatis has been hosting author visits for years. Over the past decade, his students have interviewed over 50 authors, poets and writers.

“What I always liked about it was that it made it very real for the students," Cusatis said. "It lifts this anonymous person off the page.”

The pandemic has made these figures much more accessible this school year, Cusatis said. So far, he’s hosted Irish-American novelist Colum McCann and former U.S. poet laureate Billy Collins for virtual visits with his students, and he plans to organize several more.

A year ago, Cusatis had never used Zoom before. Today, he uses the platform at least four times a day.

During his virtual sessions, students have the rare opportunity to get an up-close glimpse into authors lives.

McCann gave students a tour of his writing space, while Collins’ cat made a surprise appearance during his discussion.

“It really does give you an intimate look into the author’s life, and it humanizes them, too,” Cusatis said.

Despite its benefits, using Zoom and other video-streaming platforms in the classroom does come with some risks.

Several online lessons at Charleston County schools were disrupted in September when uninvited cyberhackers gained access to the virtual meeting and started spewing offensive language.

Reports of this phenomenon, sometimes referred to as "Zoombombing," have increased over the past several months.

No such interruptions have occurred in either Cusatis or Martin's classes or virtual author visits.

Both teachers say they plan to make virtual author visits a part of their curriculum moving forward, even after the pandemic, and they encourage other educators to think about setting up their own virtual author meet-and-greet for their students.