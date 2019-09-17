To ensure debris cleanup after Hurricane Dorian continues as quickly as possible, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg made a novel offer to support Charleston County contractors' efforts: 18 city staffers trained to monitor cleanup so no truck sits idle.

Charleston County has hired disaster-recovery management company Rostan Solutions and debris hauler AshBritt to help clean up after the storm, which downed thousands of trees and branches across the region. As with other recent hurricanes, it's expected to take weeks to remove it all from local roads.

South Carolina is receiving help from the federal government, which is offering to pick up 75 percent of the cleanup cost.

But to receive that reimbursement, the Federal Emergency Management Agency needs proof that debris cleaned up was actually from the hurricane. So the recovery management company must validate it.

So far, about 20,000 yards of debris has been picked up in the city of Charleston, on par with what Mount Pleasant has hauled so far. The most recent estimate shows the total debris countywide is between 300,000 and 350,000 cubic yards. Charleston Superintendent of Environmental Service Matthew Alltop said the city expects to pick up about 100,000 cubic yards of debris from the storm.

During a daily Dorian update briefing Monday, the city learned of a possible shortage of monitor workers. On Tuesday, the city trained a records clerk, a procurement officer, three livability code enforcement officers, three parking enforcement officers, three traffic and transportation officers, a housing secretary and a revenue collections clerk, Charleston Human Resources Director Kay Cross said.

Those called in for cross-training were deemed by department heads as staff who wouldn't have their jobs adversely impacted if they needed to monitor collection efforts this week.

Marcus Gethers, a Housing and Community Development Department secretary, said he's helped before and during hurricanes, but this new training would be a first for him.

Instead of focused efforts in certain areas of the city, workers will be able to fan out more, Rostan Solutions Executive VP Sam Rosania said.

Monitors follow debris-pickup vehicles in the right of way as well as trucks clipping precarious tree limbs. About 60 such trucks are out on county roads, and none have been idled so far because of a monitor shortage.

Rosania said it has 65 monitors — a full slate — as of Tuesday afternoon. But if the company were to lose a few, that could limit cleanup efforts.

Rosania, who has worked with Charleston County since 2005, said it was a first for a Lowcountry municipality to have employees available to work in this capacity. He said he only knew of one other city — Buffalo in 2007 — that had staff trained as monitors.

Rosania described Hurricane Dorian's wreckage as a "mild to moderate event" that has been "worse than Irma and closer to Matthew." Similar cleanup crews needed several weeks to remove all debris piles from Matthew.

What made Dorian a "peculiar event" is that it created isolated pockets of damage.

Rosania said certain pockets of the city pose more of a challenge for debris cleanup because they are near schools or busy roads. In those cases, a cleanup crew may be able to work only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or need police to close off a road temporarily.

He estimated the cleanup work will be substantially done by mid October.

In Berkeley County, about 664 tons of debris from the storm has been brought to the Berkeley County landfill. Dorchester County began debris cleanup efforts on Monday.