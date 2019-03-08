Ray Hobbs was stunned when a neighbor told him that an SCE&G contractor was not trimming but actually sawing down a dozen oak trees on his Mount Pleasant property.
The aftermath was brutal. Twelve large stumps were all that remained of his beloved oaks. The utility had deemed the trees hazardous to those working on the power lines, but Hobbs said he wasn't even notified before the crews showed up.
Hobbs called the police and sent a letter to the CEO of Lewis Tree Service, which contracts with the utility, but he is still left with few answers as to why his trees were cut down instead of trimmed.
“I was furious and emotionally distraught,” Hobbs said of the September incident. “It was unsupervised carelessness.”
Tri-county residents love their trees, from the Palmettos that adorn the state flag to the Spanish moss-filled live oaks that dot many neighborhood streets. And Hobbs is just one of many who has seen their foliage shaved, sculpted or slain by crews working to protect SCE&G's power lines.
While the complaints have persisted for years, the debate took a new twist recently as city of Charleston residents clashed with SCE&G over what many have labeled excessive and careless trimming.
In the 30-day period ending Thursday alone, at least 25 calls were made to the city's Citizen Services Desk about tree removal.
The city likely will give SCE&G its recommendations for new and more cautious trimming protocols next week, city spokesman Jack O’Toole said.
“Tree cutting has been a significant source of tension between SCE&G and our residents for many years,” he said. “The city appreciates SCE&G’s willingness to suspend cutting operations while we work to reach a new agreement that would better protect both power delivery and neighborhood quality of life throughout the city.”
The city told SCE&G it will review the trimming recently done in the West Ashley neighborhoods of Byrnes Downs and Old Windermere where most of the recent complaints originated. The city will check for "potential tree abuse,” according to an email obtained by The Post and Courier.
The city’s agreement with SCE&G to do maintenance expired nearly 20 years ago. After an attorney working with the Old Windermere Association raised questions last month, the utility halted all pruning at the city’s request.
“This is an important issue to the people of Charleston, and we are encouraged by the city’s intent to investigate potential violations of its ordinances,” said Thomas Rode, the attorney who brought the lapsed agreement to the city’s attention.
As horticultural horror stories fill the email inboxes and voice mailboxes of city officials and SCE&G management, Charleston hopes to have some answers soon. Rode said there should be more dialogue about the procedures and encouraged City Council to hold public hearings about the new tree agreement.
“We just want there to be communication between the neighborhood, the city, SCE&G and the men in the bucket trucks with the saws,” Rode said. “In the meantime, this is an opportunity to work toward striking a fair balance between our utility infrastructure and one of the Lowcountry’s most storied and beloved natural resources.”
‘The Tree Rapists Cometh’
Gerry Naumann said she threw a “Southern lady hissy fit” when a crew showed up to trim a large oak several years ago at her James Island home.
It was the beginning of a downward spiral.
In 2014, Naumann’s oak had been completely shaved on one side next to utility lines. A year later, it grew lopsided, and the uneven weight caused the oak to split and fall on her roof. A certified arborist told her she needed to have it cut down.
As revenge, right before the utility crews came to pick up the loose branches, Naumann got a piece of poster board and a magic marker and wrote a big message to stick on the decaying tree.
“Warning. The Tree Rapists Cometh. SAVE THE TREES. Bury the power lines!!!” her sign read.
“I spent about $3,000 in the removal of this one tree which was doing fine until the utility company decided that it needed to be ‘trimmed,’" Naumann said. “The only thing left now is the stump with some lantana planted around it to cover the ugliness.”
Naumann noted that residents of nearby Riverland Terrace recently put up signs this past month that read “SCE&G don’t destroy the terrace trees” as well as tied yellow ribbon to oaks they don’t want to see cut. And residents elsewhere in the city have trauma stories of their own.
“It was a total hatchet job,” Bryce Donovan, a West Ashley resident, said. “Sure, I don’t want to be without power for two weeks. But when it happens, it’s bad. My daughter is 5 years old and she burst into tears because the trees were cut.”
Public safety and private conservation
While Naumann’s tree was considered a “grand tree,” it also significantly covered the power lines.
SCE&G's website noted that trees are trimmed using the Tree Care Industry Association's standards which, in part, are used to “ensure safe and reliable utility services.” The utility will cut 20 feet above the power line and a minimum of 15 feet to the side of distribution wires.
“These distances provide the necessary clearance to safely operate the lines and reduce the chance of rain, wind or ice pushing or breaking limbs into the lines,” SCE&G’s website says.
The standards aim to “improve branch and trunk architecture” and “manage health” of the trees, but the details of implementing that are at the heart of the debate between the utility and city residents.
Several years ago, the utility increased its tree trimming cycle from once every seven years to once every five years so less would need to be trimmed at any given time.
SCE&G does “not cut down live or dead trees on the service line,” according to their website. Hobbs knows that isn’t always the case.
“They do not follow their own policies,” Hobbs said. “They should not be allowed to be careless with our properties.”
SCE&G spokesman Paul Fischer said there are dozens of considerations that go into trimming trees and said untamed foliage is the "No. 1 reason for power outages" on service lines. For residents that depend on medical equipment, a power outage can be serious, he added.
"We appreciate, understand and respect the passion our customers have for trees in the Lowcountry," Fischer said. "This work represents security and peace of mind for the homes and businesses we serve."
The debate over trimming has reached the Legislature. State Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, filed a bill in February which would require that a certified arborist be present to supervise all maintenance plans.
Senn has witnessed the tree butchery firsthand and has reached out to SCE&G several times to inform them of her constituents' complaints. The utility recently was acquired by Dominion Energy.
"I have had more complaints that I can count," she said. "Our request to Dominion/SCE&G to clear the lines with minimal damage to the trees fell on deaf ears."