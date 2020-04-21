Charleston superintendent: Attempts to diversify elite downtown magnet school have worked

Controversial changes made by the Charleston County School Board aimed at diversifying one of the district's most selective magnet schools seem to have paid off.

The board voted in December to change the admissions process at Buist Academy for Advanced Studies, a competitive, academically rigorous K-8 magnet school on Calhoun Street, with the goal of expanding access for low-income students and students of color.

To accomplish this, the board decided to add one class per grade for grades 3-6 for the 2020-21 school year, opening up over 100 new slots. Priority for those new seats was given to applicants scoring above the 75th percentile on MAP reading and math tests who were also zoned for a county elementary school with a poverty index of 80 percent or higher.

Of the 112 students ultimately offered a slot at Buist for next school year, 96 percent live in a school attendance zone that has 80 percent or more students in poverty, according to information released by the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Some 51 percent of those students offered a seat are non-white. This means that the minority percentage from the newly offered students is higher than the makeup of the district as a whole and more than double the current minority percentage of the student population at Buist. The magnet school’s existing makeup consists of less than 10 percent of students living in high-poverty zones and around 20 percent minority enrollment.

"We think the attempt to improve access without reducing the quality for admissions criteria was an outstanding success," Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said.

In order to expand Buist's capacity, the board decided that no new K-2 students would be admitted for the 2020-21 school year. By the 2023-24 school year, those grades will be completely phased out, leaving Buist strictly as a school for third- through eighth-graders.

Controversy over changes to Buist and other competitive magnet schools stood at the center of heated protests and vocal disagreements some parents had over the district's handling of it's sweeping, "mission-critical" changes meant to overhaul education across the district.

Some parents and community members were critical of the district's so-called lack of transparency, community support and research-backed proposals. Others felt frustrated by the way the district changed course on its plans for Buist multiple times, leading to confusion and skepticism.

One major point of concern over the Buist changes was in the language of the board's motion. Some parents pointed out that students “zoned for” high-poverty schools could also include wealthy families that choose to send their students to private schools. But of the 112 students offered a seat, 108 currently attend CCSD schools and live in a high-poverty zone.

That's due in part to the increased outreach and recruitment efforts district officials conducted at high-poverty schools where high-performing students had been identified, Postlewait said.

"I am particularly pleased because it demonstrates that in every single one of our schools in Charleston County, there is a high level of academic rigor and achievement going on," Postlewait said.

Parents also worried that the changes to Buist would decrease the level of academic rigor provided to students.

All students who were offered seats in the expanded classes scored at or above the 75th percentile on both reading and math MAP tests. For context, there are only two grade levels at Buist where all students met that criteria this school year, Posltewait said.

"That is indeed a very high bar. The students who are being offered seats are actually all performing at a level that higher than some of the current children who currently attend Buist," she said.

Parents have until May 8 to decide whether to accept or reject their student's slot at Buist, said district spokesman Andy Pruitt.