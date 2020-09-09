Charleston sues 'Big Oil' for flooding in SC Lowcountry caused by global warming

The city of Charleston is filing a lawsuit in state court against a dozen major oil and pipeline companies alleging their products and the spread of misinformation about their products have caused climate change and repetitive, disastrous flooding in the city.

The lawsuit demands those companies pay for the cost of trying to keep the city dry.

It was the second blow to the oil industry in two days. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced a moratorium on drilling off the coast of South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Charleston, South Carolina’s largest city, is the first in the South to file such a lawsuit, joining a growing list of West Coast and Northeastern cities and states.

"As this lawsuit shows, these companies have known for more than 50 years that their products were going to cause the worst flooding the world has seen since Noah built the Ark," Mayor John Tecklenburg said. "And instead of warning us, they covered up the truth and turned our flooding problems into their profits. That was wrong, and this lawsuit is all about holding them accountable for that multi-decade campaign of deception."

The civil lawsuit was expected to be filed by day's end in the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court on Meeting Street.

City leaders held a 1:30 p.m. news conference at the Charleston Battery to announce the lawsuit, with construction equipment behind them and crews working on the ongoing elevation of the low wall because of sea level rise.

The city seeks a jury trial and wants jurors to determine how much money it should be paid in compensation for the costs of flooding and resulting damage.

“As a direct and proximate consequence of Defendants' wrongful conduct described in this Complaint, the environment in and around Charleston is changing, with devastating adverse impacts on the City and its residents," the lawsuit reads. "For example, average sea level has already risen and will continue to rise substantially along Charleston's coast, causing flooding, inundation, erosion, and beach loss; extreme weather, including hurricanes, drought, heatwaves, and other extreme events will become more frequent, longer-lasting and more severe; and the cascading social, economic, and other consequences of those and myriad other environmental changes — all due to anthropogenic global warming — will increase in Charleston."

The city has hired Sher Edling, a prominent environmental law firm based in San Francisco, as co-counsel. Sher Edling also represents the cities of San Francisco, Oakland, Baltimore and New York and the states of Rhode Island, Minnesota and Massachusetts, among others.

The city claims the fossil fuel companies have violated the state’s unfair trade practices and other laws.

The theory that fossil fuel emissions would trap heat near the Earth was first put forth in 1895 by Swedish scientist Svante Arrhenius, and today is at the core of modern climate science.

There is broad agreement among scientists that the release of carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases have insulated the Earth and made average temperatures on land and sea rise. In the United States, three-quarters of the total greenhouse gas emissions in 2018 came from using fuels like coal and oil, according to the Energy Information Administration.

For many around the globe, the effects have already arrived. Fires burning now across the American West have been fueled by record-breaking temperatures, and a hyperactive hurricane season this year in the Atlantic is being fed by warmer oceans.

But most importantly for Charleston, a warming globe means seas are rising, through a combination of melting polar ice and water that expands when it's hotter, taking up more volume.

While scientists agree that climate change is here and that humans are driving it, there's less certainty on how bad it will get. A series of recent studies have suggested that arctic ice is melting faster than predicted, potentially leading to far higher rises in sea level in the coming decades.

There were a record 89 events of at least minor tidal flooding last year, and the city is planning for a 2 to 3 foot rise in sea level in the next 50 years.

To combat that, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has proposed a $1.75 billion flood wall around the peninsula and the City of Charleston is currently elevating the Low Battery wall three feet.

Chloe Johnson contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.