Charleston students to be in person next school year, but K-8 virtual option is available

Charleston County students will return to the classroom in August, but that doesn’t mean school will return to normal.

At a Board of Trustees meeting March 22, Charleston County School District Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait announced that students will be in person five days a week next school year.

The district will also be providing a virtual academy option for students who might do better with remote learning.

Postlewait said the decision comes after declining COVID-19 cases and increased vaccine rollout allowed the district to have nearly all students in person by the end of the current school year. Most of all, the decision stems from a desire to get students in the classroom where they perform better.

“When we look at the relative achievement and engagement of students who are learning virtually compared to the engagement and achievement of students who are learning in school, we felt it was really important to open as close to normal operations as we possibly can,” Postlewait said in an interview.

While the announcement will likely come as a relief to parents, students and their families shouldn’t expect to experience school as it was pre-pandemic. Safety measures, such as masks and social distancing, will still be in place, with capacity limits on classrooms, Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy said.

“(Parents and students) should expect nothing less than what we have now,” he said. “If we have an opportunity to relax the protocols, we will certainly take advantage of every opportunity.”

The logistics

Borowy said the district has a plan to adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance that would have schools lower the minimum distance between students from 6 feet to 3 feet.

Currently, the district has students grouped in pods, Borowy said, with 6 feet in between each one. Within the pods, students are spaced 3 feet apart with plexiglass dividers between them. When a classroom’s capacity is exceeded, a small number of students are able to Zoom into the class from an empty room with schools rotating who those students are every day.

Borowy is confident the district could have all 50,000 students in person without adopting the 3-foot guidance.

“In theory, we could move pods closer together to the 3-foot point that is recommended by CDC,” he said. “But it may only be four more seats.”

He said more students in the classroom would mean more plexiglass dividers, which eventually becomes a hindrance in the learning environment.

Borowy compared the experience of being in charge of operations during the pandemic to running a machine. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the district has replaced 50,000 air filters, come up with individualized capacity restrictions for classrooms and found ways to fit students inside while limiting spread of the virus. All of those tactics combined with support from district leadership are what has allowed schools in the district to be open.

"It's like a set of 100 gears, and if one of them is not greased and moving the 100 don't move," he said. "The word 'can't' was never put out at any level. ... Everyone took responsibility for their role and came up with a solution, and all those gears came back together. They all moved, and that got us in that position where we could bring kids back."

The virtual academy

Understanding that some families may still want the protection from the virus that comes with remote learning, the district is also offering a virtual academy for K-8 students.

Unlike this year, when families were given the autonomy to choose how their child participated in schools, they will have to apply to the academy, Postlewait said. The district’s admissions team will be looking for students who have a medical reason to be virtual, as well as students whose attendance and performance improved while learning virtually in the past year and a half.

The classes will be offered both in real time and in a self-paced format, and teachers will have weekly in-person check-in with students. The goal is to avoid losing track of students when they’re not in the classroom.

The district has been doing weekly in-person checks since the beginning of this school year, Postlewait said.

“One thing we learned last spring is that without the everyday intentionality about seeing students online, we quickly lost track of a number of students,” Postlewait said. “Most human beings need one-on-one contact. They need someone to touch base with.”

The district is also considering a partnership with Berkeley and Dorchester school districts to combine resources so virtual students have access to classes across the three counties, Postlewait said.

Families with K-8 students can fill out the district’s Google form application to be considered for the program. Postlewait said the district is hoping to gauge interest through the application process to know how many students will be admitted to the program.

High schoolers will also be able to participate in virtual classes. That will be decided on a more individual basis, as the high school registration system allows students to pick their classes.

Those students will have a wide array of courses available to them virtually, including college-level classes and classes at other schools. Students may want to take a virtual course, not out of fear of coronavirus, but because the class is of interest to them and not offered in person at their school, Postlewait said.

"It becomes exponentially more complicated when you're looking at all the possible course offerings across schools," she said. "A student at St. John's High School, which is a relatively small school, could connect in real time every single day with a class that's being taught elsewhere in the district."

Ultimately, the virtual academy means teachers will no longer have to teach in person and virtually simultaneously. The district plans to hire teachers to do the virtual classes so the in-person teachers can focus on the students in the classroom.

Postlewait said she’s heard from a number of teachers that the dual model has been a strain on their jobs.

“I talk with a group of teachers once a month in a kitchen cabinet setting, and all of them are experienced, master teachers,” she said. “One day, all of them said that they had been in tears trying to figure out how to make this work.”