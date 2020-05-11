Charleston students returning to magnet schools might not need to prove where they live

Charleston County students returning to public magnet schools this fall might not need to bother with proving they still live in the school's designated attendance zone.

Usually, students seeking to enroll in a special magnet school or program in the county need to verify where they live each year, per district policy.

But the Charleston County School Board gave initial approval Monday to temporarily suspending those requirements for returning magnet school students this fall.

Newly enrolled magnet students will still need to provide this documentation, which can be done through a handful of different documents such as lease agreements, utility bills, pay stubs and car registrations. A student’s parent or legal guardian also is required to sign a residency affidavit.

The board also gave initial approval to extend the deadline for when new students can submit this information, which usually is set on June 30, said Natalie Ham, the district's lawyer.

The motion still needs a second vote to become official.

Ham said the reasoning behind the temporary policy suspension came as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, since families typically turn in these documents in a paper format at their child's school.

"Obviously, the restrictions with COVID-19 with the social distancing and just not having people at the schools to be able to take those documents became an issue," Ham said.

Plus, she said, the pandemic pushed back the date when schools would have normally started accepting residency information, giving parents less time to gather and submit the required documentation.

"This suspension is not asking that people enroll in school and then show up and verify their address the day of. It's just asking that we change the date for those new enrolled students from outside Charleston County or new to the magnet school itself," Ham said.

The board's motion passed unanimously.

Board member Cindy Bohn Coats had some reservations surrounding the change, raising questions about eager out-of-county students hoping to take advantage of the school's magnet programs.

Normally, most students attend a public school in the same county they reside in. But a decades-old legal loophole allows students to attend school in any district if the student owns property in that district and the property has a tax assessed value of $300 or more.

Under state law, the district is able to charge tuition for those out-of-county students.

"I'm not sure that this district has the capacity to go backwards and seek out tuition if they are out of county or any of the other things that have to be done," Coats said.

For the 2019-20 school year, more than 100 out-of-county students were enrolled in the district's magnet and charter schools, according to a school district attendance report.

District spokesman Andy Pruitt was unable to immediately provide estimates of how many residency violations there were last school year.

As of March, there were 7,724 students enrolled in either district magnet or charter schools.